AstraZeneca CEO Soriot tops FTSE 100 pay-out charts in 2020 - report

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot leaves after appearing at a commons science committee hearing at Portcullis House in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Jessop
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Pascal Soriot, the chief executive of COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca, was Britain's highest paid company boss in 2020, a year when the average FTSE 100 leader saw their pay fall by almost a fifth, a report on Thursday showed.

Soriot, whose handling of the pandemic response has drawn criticism despite the company producing its vaccine at cost price, took home 15.45 million pounds ($21.25 million), a report from the High Pay Centre said.

That compares with median pay for CEOs in Britain's flagship stock index of 2.69 million pounds, down from 3.25 million pounds in 2019, the report found, but still 86 times the median earnings for the average UK worker.

Shareholders had demanded bosses share the financial pain as companies across a range of sectors experienced a tough year, with lockdowns in many countries hitting sales.

The proportion of companies paying bonuses dropped to 64% from 89% in 2019, while 77% paid out long-term incentives based on performance over the previous 3-5 years, compared to 82% the previous year.

Of the nine companies which took public money through the British government's furlough scheme, the average CEO pay was 2.2 million pounds.

"CEO pay packages are designed to reflect the experience of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders so in one sense the lower pay levels this year show the system working as intended," said High Pay Centre Director Luke Hildyard.

"On the other hand, these are still very generous rewards...at a time when, in general, government support for the economy has probably been more important to the survival and success of the UK's biggest companies than the decisions of their executives."

Rounding out the top five earners were Experian's Brian Cassin, with 10.3 million pounds; CRH's Albert Manifold, with 9.92 million pounds; Reckitt Benckiser's Laxman Narasimhan, with 9.24 million pounds, and Berkeley's Rob Perrins, with 8.03 million pounds, the report said.

($1 = 0.7271 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top Brazil Aluminum Maker to Expand in Bet on Global Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- The aluminum unit of Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA is betting on a shortfall of the metal used in everything from beer cans to plane parts.Cia. Brasileira de Aluminio plans to invest 4 billion reais ($748 million) in the next five years as it overhauls and expands operations, Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Carvalho said in an interview. The company that made its Brazilian trading debut in July after a 1.4 billion-real offering also wants to do deals along the value chain.

  • FTSE ends day lower as UK job vacancies hit record highs

    Wage growth hits record high on booming labour market as 'world of work continues to rebound robustly'.

  • Top Research Reports for Microsoft, JPMorgan & AstraZeneca

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN).

  • FTSE bosses earn 86 times more than average worker in 2020

    The bosses of Britain's biggest public companies earned 86 times the average full-time wage last year.

  • Exxon’s oil drilling gamble off Guyana coast ‘poses major environmental risk’

    Experts warn of potential for disaster as Exxon pursues 9bn barrels in sensitive marine ecosystem The Bob Douglas drill ship operated by Noble Energy for ExxonMobil floats 120 miles offshore of Guyana in 2018. It was drilling the first production oil well in Guyana’s history. Photograph: Christopher Gregory/The Guardian ExxonMobil’s huge new Guyana project faces charges of a disregard for safety from experts who claim the company has failed to adequately prepare for possible disaster, the Guardi

  • Biden unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots

    The Biden administration is recommending COVID booster shots for Americans who have been vaccinated in order to help fight the Delta variant. David Begnaud has more details.

  • U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity -order

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights. China told United on Aug. 6 it was imposing sanctions after it alleged five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The U.S. order said the department will limit over a four-week period each of four Chinese carriers to 40% capacity on a single China-U.S. flight.

  • Cisco Predicts Profit Squeeze on Higher Supply Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave a lukewarm profit forecast for the fiscal year, saying earnings are being squeezed by the higher costs of parts and supply chain challenges that surfaced during the pandemic.Earnings, excluding some items, will be $3.38 to $3.45 a share in the fiscal year ending next July, the San Jose, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $3.41 a share. Revenue will incr

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • ETFs to watch amid ‘stagflation’ concerns

    Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research for ETF Trends, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss ETFs to watch for investors concerned over stagflation and ETF investment opportunities in the retail and crypto space.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    The S&P 500 declined after closing at an all-time high by the end of Monday's session. That marked the index's fifth consecutive record close. The Dow and Nasdaq also traded lower.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Coinbase Stockpiles $4.4B in Case of ‘Crypto Winter’: Report

    The crypto exchange increased its reserves from $1.1 billion at the end of 2020.

  • 3 Things Dave Ramsey Gets Really Wrong About Retirement Savings

    Dave Ramsey is a popular personal finance personality, and he's got some great advice about paying back debt. But his advice about retirement planning leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, there are three ways Ramsey is steering his readers and listeners wrong about preparing for their later years.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Pakistan's Airlift raises $85 million for its quick commerce startup, eyes international expansion

    A one-year-old startup that is attempting to build the railroads for e-commerce in Pakistan has just secured a mega round of funding in a major boost to the South Asia nation’s nascent startup ecosystem. Airlift operates a quick commerce service in eight cities, including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan. Users can order groceries, fresh produce and other essential items, including medicines, as well as sports goods from the Airlift website or app and have it delivered to them in 30 minutes.

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Housing's summer swoon continues

    The housing market has been in a frenzied state for over a year now, but the cracks in this market have been evident for some time.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.