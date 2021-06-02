AstraZeneca commits to 1.8 million Thai vaccine doses amid supply anxiety

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
Patpicha Tanakasempipat
·2 min read

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, the first of multiple batches this month, just days out from the launch of its mass vaccination drive.

The announcement in a joint statement by AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by Thailand's king, comes amid public anxiety about vaccine supplies, as the country suffers its most severe outbreak so far.

The statement did not say whether the Thai plant would make all 6 million doses that Thailand's government has promised would be available this month.

The government's immunisation drive starts on Monday and relies almost entirely on its reserved 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the majority of which it said would come from Siam Bioscience, which is making vaccines for the first time.

Questions about Siam Bioscience meeting production targets are sensitive because King Maha Vajiralongkorn is its sole owner. Insulting Thailand's monarchy is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

AstraZeneca has partnered with the Thai firm for the manufacture of 200 million doses for use in Southeast Asia, a region with low COVID-19 immunisation rates that is seeing a strong resurgence of the virus.

Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday the promised 6 million doses would come this month "as planned", but did not specify delivery dates or how many would be sourced locally.

"We will get AstraZeneca vaccine. It may come from wherever, but all AstraZeneca just the same. It could be made in Thailand or imported from overseas. It depends on AstraZeneca's supply chain," Anutin told reporters.

Siam Bioscience has not answered queries from Reuters on its production targets.

AstraZeneca said 1.8 million locally produced doses would be delivered by Monday, the first of multiple deliveries this month.

It said deliveries of Thai-made doses to other Southeast Asian countries would start in July.

The first delivery to the Philippines, which was promised 17 million doses, was cut from 1.3 to 1.17 million doses and delayed from late June to mid-July, a Philippine presidential advisor told Reuters on Tuesday, citing Thai production delays.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Thai COVID-19 vaccine rollout will go ahead on time - minister

    Thailand's health minister on Tuesday sought to reassure the public that a mass-immunisation programme would start as planned next week, amid anxiety over vaccine supplies and no relent in its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Thailand is struggling to contain its current, most severe outbreak and authorities have been scrambling to secure vaccines from more manufacturers, accompanied by mixed messages about how the mass vaccinations will be carried out. "On June 7 there will be vaccine for everyone, those that already have appointments for the vaccine will get it as scheduled," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

  • Herd of wild elephants approaches Chinese city after 500km journey

    A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres from forests to the south. The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in a nature reserve, according to the official Xinhua, and has trekked for nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months. They were within a few kilometres of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on the afternoon of June 2, according to state television CCTV.

  • The coronavirus pandemic, bird flu, NBA playoffs, cyberattack: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Biden to update the nation on the pandemic, China reports a human case of bird flu and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Japan to donate additional $800 million, vaccines to WHO's COVAX body - media

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional $800 million to the World Health Organisation's COVAX programme, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Japan has already pledged $200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the programme, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga will serve as host for an online COVAX summit on Wednesday, which will also be attended by United States Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates, and representatives from Group of Seven nations.

  • Vietnam's capital enters lockdown after 'dangerous' new COVID variant found

    The country has suspended all international flights into Hanoi after the discovery of a new highly contagious variant that combines the British and Indian variants.

  • Missing boy may have disappeared weeks ago, officials say

    "Everybody loves you and misses you. We're going to see you soon. I promise Sam. I'll never give up," Sam's grandmother said.

  • Israel's Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said. During a 12-year run in top office, Netanyahu has been an often polarising figure at home and abroad. An end to his tenure may bring reprieve from domestic political turmoil, but major shifts in Israel's foreign policy appear less likely from the staunch U.S. ally.

  • Top 10 Aspiring Crypto Coins for June

    This article will take a look at ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments lined up for the month of June, which could also have a positive effect on their price.

  • These are the best cell phone deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2020

    These amazing cell phone deals will save you a ton this Amazon Prime Day 2020—shop all our top picks.

  • Superman & Lois follows up on a great character reveal

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 1. All times are Eastern.

  • Tennis-We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open withdrawal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. She received support from her home country, sponsors, fellow athletes and fans, with Monfils chipping in after his first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

  • UK reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time in nearly a year; Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Moderna announced Tuesday that it has begun applying for a full license for its vaccine from the FDA, an upgrade from current emergency authorization.

  • Trump team so angered by $1.5m ‘Hannity campaign ad’ it only ever ran in his show, new book claims

    Host has denied being involved in TV spot the president’s team considered ‘useless’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Guerrero powers Jays' return to Buffalo; beat Marlins 5-1

    It may not have been Toronto, but Buffalo felt much closer to home. Guerrero keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his majors-leading 17th home run and the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. “The support of the fans here in Buffalo was great,” Guerrero said.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Minister hits out at ‘silly’ King’s College London apology over Prince Philip photo

    A minister has criticised King's College London for its "silly" apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was "harmful" because of his "history of racist and sexist comments". Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant "as a historical reference point following his death". "The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him," she wrote. "Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments." James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: "This is just getting silly now." The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued that the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: "King's College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate." Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: "For goodness sake King's College London – grow up." In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the duke's "long and valued association with King's". A spokesman said: "We valued immensely, and remain very proud of, his friendship and support for King's."

  • Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

    The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. The jury found that the company’s talc products contain asbestos and asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer.

  • Canes need to be physical on the Lightning, Cedric Paquette says. ‘They don’t like it.’

    He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa last fall and said Carolina needs to be tougher on his former team.

  • JBS cyberattack linked to Russia wipes out a fifth of US beef capacity, report says

    It comes less than four weeks after a ransom attack on the country’s largest pipeline led to panic buying