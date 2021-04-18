AstraZeneca could have COVID-19 vaccine against variant by end-2021: Austrian newspaper

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo
·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A modified version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday.

Sarah Walters, AstraZeneca's Austria country manager, told the Kurier newspaper that studies, so far, indicating the existing AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the more infectious variant first documented in South Africa were "too small to draw final conclusions".

"In the meantime, AstraZeneca and Oxford University have started on modifications to the vaccine for the South African variant and we expect it will be ready by the end of the year, should it be needed," Walters told the Kurier.

Walters blamed challenges - including delivery delays for the AstraZeneca shot in the European Union - on the "complex process" of producing a vaccine, coupled with the extremely high demand arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had to work without keeping a supply in reserve. As a result, we couldn't make up for unexpected events," she said. "We are confident that we will fulfill our commitment to deliver 300 million doses to the European Union this year."

The Kurier interview did not directly address ongoing investigations into health concerns over the AstraZeneca shot. The EU has put a warning label on the vaccine over its possible linkage to extremely rare blood clots, Denmark has completely halted use of the vaccine and Britain has advised people under 30 to get another brand of vaccine.

Asked about "thousands" of people in Austria who are cancelling their appointments for AstraZeneca shots, Walters said the company's plan was "to continue to transparently provide information about efficacy and safety to doctors, so that they can adequately inform people" of benefits and risks.

British and European Union medicine regulators have said that the overall benefits of using the vaccine outweigh any risks of rare clotting.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Pfizer agreed to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines, says Japan's vaccine minister

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has agreed to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's request to supply additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine minister of Japan said on Sunday. "They have agreed on the essentials of the matter," vaccine tzar Taro Kono said during a live interview on Fuji TV, adding that further details including the shipment schedule will be discussed. Kono did not specify the number of extra doses sought from Pfizer, but said Japan would secure enough supply by the end of September to inoculate all people over 16.

  • Johnson & Johnson pause: COVID vaccine skeptics must remember, fear can be fatal, too

    Avoidance of airline travel after 9/11 is a cautionary tale for today's vaccine skeptics.

  • Taylor Swift Assures Fans Her Cat Meredith Grey Isn't 'Missing,' She's Just 'Really Private'

    The "Mr. Perfectly Fine" singer shared a hilarious update about her cat Meredith on Instagram after receiving a number of comments from concerned fans

  • Fears Covid variants are escaping vaccines as cases of South African strain double

    New Covid variants appear to be escaping vaccines, with the latest figures showing a doubling in cases of the South African mutation in the UK in the last month. Meanwhile, 77 cases of a separate variant from India – which it is also feared may resist vaccines – have now been found in the UK. Health officials said these were "geographically well spread", meaning surge testing would not be used in an attempt to contain the mutation. Data from Public Health England reveals that there are now 600 cases of the South African variant in the UK – up from around 300 a month ago. Officials have embarked on the largest "surge testing" programme to date amid concern that a number of the infections in London involve people who had already been vaccinated. Importation of cases of the South African variant has long been of concern because of its ability to escape vaccines. The outbreak in London is thought to have been triggered by an individual travelling from a country in Africa to the UK in February, with cases spreading to members of their household and then to a care home in Lambeth, which is understood to have suffered at least 23 infections. Six in 10 of the residents who became infected are understood to have received the Astra Zeneca jab, while one of the 13 staff members with the variant had been given the Pfizer jab. Residents of Lambeth, Wandsworth, parts of Barnet and Southwark are being asked to undergo Covid tests in a bid to identify cases, with tests rolled out to areas of Birmingham and Sandwell on Friday. But NHS data revealed just half of staff at care homes for older adults have been vaccinated in the borough of Lambeth, the lowest uptake among all local authorities across England.

  • First-dose Pfizer shots coming back to federal hub sites in Florida during J&J pause

    First-dose Pfizer shots will soon be available again at Miami Dade College North campus and the other FEMA hub sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando, to increase vaccine access during the state’s ongoing J&J pause.

  • 3 killed as police crack down on hard-line group in Pakistan

    A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party left at least three people dead and 20 others injured Sunday, a police official and a party spokesman said. Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb and took custody of five police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

  • 'We're way too high to be thinking that we've won this race:' Expert on reopening

    Health experts are wary to consider a floor target for COVID-19 cases before recommending the U.S. fully remove restrictions.

  • Vaccines are sitting on shelves in these states. They're getting desperate to give them out.

    West Virginia, Louisiana and Wyoming are among the states seeing the biggest slowdowns in the share of vaccine doses administered, an analysis of federal data shows.

  • COVID-19 vaccine passports sound innocuous until you think about the consequences

    Much has been made about “vaccine passports.” Partisan lines are being drawn. Montana recently became the fifth state (joining Florida, Texas, Utah, and Idaho) to ban vaccine passports, while New York has taken the opposite stance and has launched its COVID-19 Excelsior Pass. One must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend many venues in the Empire State.

  • Here's How Meghan Markle Feels About Missing Prince Philip's Funeral

    Meghan's doctor advised her to not attend due to her pregnancy.

  • 'A very good weird': Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order

    Israelis went about barefaced on Sunday after the order to wear masks outdoors was rescinded in another step towards relative normality thanks to the country's mass-vaccination against COVID-19. With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - having received both doses, contagions and hospitalisations are down sharply. But entry by foreigners is still limited and non-immune Israelis who return from abroad must self-isolate, due to concern virus variants could challenge the vaccine.

  • Whisper it quietly: Europe's vaccination programme is taking off - and could catch the UK

    When it comes to Europe’s Covid vaccination rollout, could it be that slow and steady wins the race? After a lacklustre start to delivering doses around the continent, that is certainly the message European leaders are now sending. Following a debut marred by delays and a dearth of supplies, the EU’s vaccination drive is finally gathering pace, leading some even to suggest - chief among them President Emmanuel Macron himself - that it could catch up with Britain “in the coming weeks”. “With all the shots rolling in, it’s even no longer unthinkable that the EU will finish vaccinating its entire adult population ahead of the UK,” claimed Joshua Livestro, member of the Committee on European Integration of the Advisory Council on International Affairs of the Dutch Foreign Ministry. "While the UK is likely to finish its vaccination marathon crawling on all fours, the EU will be sprinting toward the tape.” As the UK reopens, such claims appear wildly exaggerated. Indeed, with the continent still in the grip of a deadly third wave and fresh health concerns over the new Johnson&Johnson jab as well as new variants, the EU is struggling to make headway against the pandemic. Yet undoubtedly there are encouraging indicators.

  • Kate Middleton Included a Nod to Princess Diana in Her Outfit for Prince Philip's Funeral

    Kate also wore the necklace before at another important event honoring Prince Philip.

  • A royal feud has some Jordanians asking: Is this the monarchy we want?

    The shocking rupture between King Abdullah and his half-brother Prince Hamzah has caused many Jordanians to reappraise their country's monarchy.

  • CDC says U.S. has administered more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    The U.S. has administered more than 202 million coronavirus vaccine doses since the start of its inoculation campaign, with nearly 4 million vaccinations reported on Friday alone, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: The numbers indicate Biden is on track to fulfill his promise of 200 vaccinations within his first 100 days in office. The president set a new goal late last month after it became clear the U.S. was outpacing his initial goal of 100 million doses. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 49.1% of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose.64.6% of people in the country ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated. 38.5% of the total U.S. population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.The big picture: Health officials continue to warn Americans to remain vigilant as dangerous coronavirus variants spread.There are also growing signs that parts of the country may be close to meeting demand for the coronavirus vaccine — well before the U.S. has reached herd immunity.The White House announced a $1.7 billion fund to combat variants on Friday. The money will go toward genomic sequencing and data collection, among other things.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses May Soon Be a Reality. Here’s What Experts Know So Far.

    Both Pfizer and Moderna expect that immunized people will need a booster within a year.

  • Brazil asks women to delay pregnancy over new coronavirus variant fears

    Brazil asked women on Friday to delay getting pregnant until the worst of the pandemic passes, saying the virus variant that is devastating the South American country appears to affect expectant mothers more than earlier versions of the coronavirus. The recommendation comes as Brazil continues to be one of the global epicenters of the pandemic, with more Brazilians dying of the virus each day than anywhere else in the world. Hospitals are buckling under the strain and stocks of drugs needed for intubating severely ill patients are running perilously low, with Brazil turning to international partners for help with emergency supplies.

  • Kate Middleton Wears Meaningful Necklace to Prince Philip's Funeral

    Kate Middleton honors the life of Prince Philip, wearing a meaningful necklace once loaned to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth. The late Prince was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. He died a week prior, at 99 years old.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas

    Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas, died on Feb. 19, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He is among the more than 565,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. His wife, Ebony James, told Yahoo News that her husband was a man of faith who loved God and his family fearlessly and that he was also passionate about helping people. “If someone were to tell him about an issue or concern that they had, he would always listen. He never missed an opportunity to say, ‘OK, let's pray for it right now,” Ebony said, adding that her husband “always made an effort to let people know that he cared.”