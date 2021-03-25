AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
·1 min read

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness and completely stopped severe or critical forms of the disease, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major U.S. trial.

U.S. health officials earlier in the week publicly rebuked the drugmaker for using "outdated information" when calculating that the vaccine was 79% effective.

That marked a new setback for the vaccine that was once hailed as a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been dogged by questions over its effectiveness and possible side-effects.

Confidence in the vaccine took a further hit this month when more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, temporarily suspended the shot after reports linked it to a rare blood clotting disorder in a very small number of people.

AstraZeneca had also said on Monday an interim analysis of data showed that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Peter Henderson;, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

