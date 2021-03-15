AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Camero
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Out of an abundance of caution, Germany, France and Italy issued temporary bans on the use of AstraZeneca’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Monday following reports of some people developing blood clots shortly after vaccination.

A handful of people have died after receiving the shot, which is not yet authorized for emergency use in the U.S.; it’s unclear if the reported blood conditions caused their deaths.

These countries join at least a dozen others in recent weeks that either partially or temporarily suspended use of the shot, despite a lack of evidence that the vaccine was responsible for the rare events.

So far, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, as well as Congo in Central Africa and Thailand in Asia have stalled their rollouts of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, several media outlets reported.

However, top health officials still support the use of the vaccine, including the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), both of which say there’s no available evidence that suggest the vaccine caused the conditions that may have took the lives of at least two people in Italy and one person in Denmark.

“The vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the EMA said in a statement Thursday.

The agency said there have been 30 cases of thromboembolic events (formation of blood clots) among the nearly 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine as of March 10. That number is “no higher than the number seen in the general population,” the agency said, meaning the medical conditions reported in vaccinated people are expected to occur randomly in a group so large.

AstraZeneca shared the same reasoning in a statement posted Sunday.

“Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population,” said Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer. “The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety.”

The company said a review of the millions of vaccinated individuals in the region reveals no evidence of increased risks for blood clots in the lungs or veins, or for thrombocytopenia — a condition that lowers blood platelets — in any age group, gender or batch of vaccines.

There was also no evidence of increased bleeding in the more than 60,000 participants in AstraZeneca’s clinical trial.

“Additional testing has, and is, being conducted by ourselves and independently by European health authorities and none of these re-tests have shown cause for concern,” the company said. “The safety of the public will always come first. The Company is keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause. To overcome the pandemic, it is important that people get vaccinated when invited to do so.”

What to know about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization granted AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine emergency use for adults in more than 50 countries on February 15. The shot requires two doses separated by about four to 12 weeks.

Late-stage clinical trials in the U.K, Brazil and South Africa, where more contagious coronavirus variants have emerged, showed the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 82% against symptomatic coronavirus infection after two doses were given about 12 weeks apart.

It also prevented severe cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, and hospitalizations after 22 days following the first dose.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S., the AstraZeneca shot works by delivering a harmless version of a chimpanzee virus called an adenovirus that has been genetically modified so it cannot make copies of itself in humans or cause disease.

The manipulated virus contains instructions on how to make the spike protein the novel coronavirus uses to enter human cells. So, when a vaccinated person comes into contact with another infected individual, their immune system is already primed to recognize the coronavirus and attack it.

The pharmaceutical company developed the vaccine with the University of Oxford.

Results from the company’s 30,000-person clinical trial in the U.S. are “currently being reviewed by independent monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective,” Reuters reported Monday.

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins told the outlet that if the data prove positive, the vaccine could be granted emergency use in the U.S. in about a month, becoming the fourth COVID-19 shot in the nation.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines

    Facebook Inc, which has been criticized by lawmakers and researchers for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platforms, said on Monday it has started adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the shots and will soon label all posts about the vaccines. The social media company said in a blog post it is also launching a tool in the United States to give people information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and adding a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram. False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.

  • AstraZeneca Review Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Doesn't Increase Risk Of Blood Clots

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said on Sunday that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union and the United Kingdom showed no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. What Happened: According to the drugmaker, the safety data showed no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country. AstraZeneca said that as of March 8, 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism were reported among those given the vaccine in the E.U. and the U.K. However, this figure is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines, the company added. AstraZeneca will make public its monthly safety report on the European Medicines Agency or EMA website in the following week. See Also: Europe's Vaccination Drive Shaky As Bloc Grapples With Safety Scare Related To AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot: Report Why It Matters: Many European countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clotting issues. On Sunday, Ireland became the latest country to suspend using the vaccine as a precautionary measure. Other countries that have suspended the vaccine now include Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Austria, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia and Thailand. The EMA said it has not found any indications that the issues of blood clots were related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The World Health Organization or WHO said Friday it is carefully assessing the current reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Also on Friday, AstraZeneca announced a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the EU due to lower-than-expected output from the production process. The company added it is collaborating with the EU Commission and Member States to address the supply challenges. Price Action: AstraZeneca shares closed 0.5% lower on Friday at $48.42. Read Next: Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca Divests Entire 7.7% Stake In Moderna For B: The Times© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • '9-1-1' Season 4 Will Not Continue for the Rest of This Month

    Let the waiting game begin.

  • Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid blood clot worries

    Other European countries have temporarily halted use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after vaccination.

  • Concerns about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Dr. Jen Ashton has the latest on reported cases of blood clots from the vaccine in Europe.

  • The Woman's Doctor: The risk of upcoming Spring allergies

    In this Woman's Doctor segment, we discuss spring allergy symptoms you shouldn't ignore. Spring allergies usually start up in March with tree pollen, and then in May with grass pollen. Symptoms can last from March through June and Dr. Tasneem Malik joins us now with more information.

  • Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship, with China encouraging people to report citizens who secretly hold 2 passports

    Some Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship. The Chinese, for instance, are encouraged to report people who secretly hold two passports.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP sources: Jets agree with DE Lawson, WR Davis, LB Davis

    The New York Jets got their long-elusive pass rusher, a No. 1 wide receiver and a playmaking linebacker. The biggest splash came Monday night when the Jets agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. New York also agreed to deals with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and former Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, according to people with direct knowledge of the decisions.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • In setback for gay Catholics, Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions

    The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. But conservatives in the 1.3 billion-member Church have expressed alarm over these practices, particularly those in Germany where at least two bishops, including Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, one of the pope's top advisers, have shown support for some kind of "pastoral" blessing. In response to formal questions from a number of dioceses on whether the practice was allowed, the Vatican's doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued the ruling: "Negative".

  • Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China

    Britain wants to expand its influence among democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region while preserving strong ties with the United States, a document laying out the country's post-Brexit foreign policy priorities will say on Tuesday. Putting Britain at odds with China, the biggest review of British foreign and defence policy since the end of the Cold War three decades ago will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade. Calling the Indo Pacific "increasingly the geopolitical centre of the world", the government highlighted a British aircraft carrier deployment to the region and announced a previously postponed visit to India will go ahead in April.

  • Taylor Swift becomes the 1st woman in Grammys history to win album of the year 3 times

    The 31-year-old singer-songwriter won the top prize on Sunday for "Folklore," her eighth studio album. She previously won for "Fearless" and "1989."

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

    A ticket for "The Residence" often exceeded $20,000 but came with a three-room A380 suite, secret airport lounges, an onboard shower, and a butler.