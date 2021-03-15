AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Camero
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Out of an abundance of caution, Germany, France and Italy issued temporary bans on the use of AstraZeneca’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Monday following reports of some people developing blood clots shortly after vaccination.

A handful of people have died after receiving the shot, which is not yet authorized for emergency use in the U.S.; it’s unclear if the reported blood conditions caused their deaths.

These countries join at least a dozen others in recent weeks that either partially or temporarily suspended use of the shot, despite a lack of evidence that the vaccine was responsible for the rare events.

So far, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, as well as Congo in Central Africa and Thailand in Asia have stalled their rollouts of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, several media outlets reported.

However, top health officials still support the use of the vaccine, including the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), both of which say there’s no available evidence that suggest the vaccine caused the conditions that may have took the lives of at least two people in Italy and one person in Denmark.

“The vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the EMA said in a statement Thursday.

The agency said there have been 30 cases of thromboembolic events (formation of blood clots) among the nearly 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine as of March 10. That number is “no higher than the number seen in the general population,” the agency said, meaning the medical conditions reported in vaccinated people are expected to occur randomly in a group so large.

AstraZeneca shared the same reasoning in a statement posted Sunday.

“Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population,” said Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer. “The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety.”

The company said a review of the millions of vaccinated individuals in the region reveals no evidence of increased risks for blood clots in the lungs or veins, or for thrombocytopenia — a condition that lowers blood platelets — in any age group, gender or batch of vaccines.

There was also no evidence of increased bleeding in the more than 60,000 participants in AstraZeneca’s clinical trial.

“Additional testing has, and is, being conducted by ourselves and independently by European health authorities and none of these re-tests have shown cause for concern,” the company said. “The safety of the public will always come first. The Company is keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause. To overcome the pandemic, it is important that people get vaccinated when invited to do so.”

What to know about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization granted AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine emergency use for adults in more than 50 countries on February 15. The shot requires two doses separated by about four to 12 weeks.

Late-stage clinical trials in the U.K, Brazil and South Africa, where more contagious coronavirus variants have emerged, showed the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 82% against symptomatic coronavirus infection after two doses were given about 12 weeks apart.

It also prevented severe cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, and hospitalizations after 22 days following the first dose.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S., the AstraZeneca shot works by delivering a harmless version of a chimpanzee virus called an adenovirus that has been genetically modified so it cannot make copies of itself in humans or cause disease.

The manipulated virus contains instructions on how to make the spike protein the novel coronavirus uses to enter human cells. So, when a vaccinated person comes into contact with another infected individual, their immune system is already primed to recognize the coronavirus and attack it.

The pharmaceutical company developed the vaccine with the University of Oxford.

Results from the company’s 30,000-person clinical trial in the U.S. are “currently being reviewed by independent monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective,” Reuters reported Monday.

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins told the outlet that if the data prove positive, the vaccine could be granted emergency use in the U.S. in about a month, becoming the fourth COVID-19 shot in the nation.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Dane's post-vaccine death caused by blood clots investigated

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said Sunday.

  • COVID cases are now rising in 1 in 4 areas – map shows rate where you live

    Coronavirus cases are rising in one in four areas of the UK, the latest infection data show.

  • Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

    Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab. The move represents another blow to the image of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Italy and will further hinder the government's anti-coronavirus inoculation campaign. On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch, ABV5811, after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

  • ‘Avatar’ Is King Of The Weekend With $21M In China; All-Time Global Record Now $2.81B – International Box Office

    UPDATE, writethru: As we first reported yesterday, James Cameron’s Avatar is again king of the all-time worldwide box office, having snapped the title back from Avengers: Endgame thanks to a very robust China reissue this session. The full three-day frame in the Middle Kingdom is estimated at $21.1M, also giving the sci-fi epic bragging rights […]

  • HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

    A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

  • 13 Dreamy Photos of Harry Styles at His First-Ever Grammy Awards

    "Watermelon Sugar" high, indeed

  • I Guarantee You'll Be Obsessed With These 10 Summer Makeup Trends

    Start practicing these looks ASAP. From Cosmopolitan

  • How seriously should we take the AstraZeneca blood clot fears?

    The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has not had an easy few months. First, trial results suggested it was not as effective as other jabs, then several European countries ruled it was unsuitable for the over-65s. Now, in the latest twist, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Bulgaria, France, Italy and Norway have all halted their AstraZeneca rollouts over fears the jab is causing blood clots. So should people be worried if they have been immunised with the British jab? The numbers suggest not. According to the charity Thrombosis UK, up to 1 in 1,000 people each year will experience a dangerous blood clot in a vein, known as a venous thrombosis. That means about 66,000 people in Britain might be expected to suffer a blood clot annually, or 1,222 a week. According to AstraZeneca, so far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism (PE) reported among those given the vaccine, based cases up to Mar 8.

  • Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

    Tokyo Olympics organisers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures. Tokyo 2020 "is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents", the statement said. The torch relay has long been planned to start on March 25 but is nevertheless a major milestone after the Games were postponed last year and following speculation over whether they should be delayed again or even cancelled due to the pandemic.

  • Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Ireland became the latest country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, temporarily suspending the shot "out of an abundance of caution" after reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

  • William and Kate’s Kids Make Adorable Mother’s Day Cards for “Granny” Princess Diana

    “Papa is missing you,” Princess Charlotte wrote. ❤️

  • European stocks fall as list of countries suspending AstraZeneca vaccine grows

    Traders remain optimistic for a rapid economic recovery thanks to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • John Hopkins' Adalja Discusses Astrazeneca Vaccine

    Mar.15 -- Dr. Amesh Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security senior scholar discusses concerns with the Astrazeneca vaccine. He speaks with Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Germany and France become latest countries to halt use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns

    Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Iceland have also suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precautionary step.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Astrazeneca Plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 29, 2021 - AZN

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Astrazeneca Plc ("Astrazeneca") (NYSE: AZN) between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more ...

  • Feds charge 2 Capitol rioters with assaulting police officer who later died

    U.S. authorities have arrested and charged two men — Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios — with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. Sicknick died following the attack, although the cause of death has yet to be determined, meaning his case has not been established as a homicide. Therefore, it remains unclear if anyone will be charged directly in connection with his death, the Post notes. Prosecutors reportedly zeroed in on Khater and Tanios after tipsters identified them from wanted images taken from surveillance video and police body camera footage that was released by the FBI. In a video, arrest papers allege, Khater can be seen discharging a bear spray canister into the faces of Sicknick and two other officers. Khater and Tanios were charged with nine counts overall, including assaulting Sicknick, civil disorder, and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. They could face up to 20 years in prison. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tDeborah Birx still thinks about Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 'every day'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril

  • Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Coronavirus: Vaccine ban weighs on AstraZeneca shares amid clotting fears

    In a statement, AstraZeneca said there was no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine.

  • Covid-19: India reports record daily rise in new infections

    India records more than 26,000 new coronavirus infections - its highest single-day spike this year.