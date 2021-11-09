AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies

Vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.

Reuters reported in July the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.

The new unit will combine research and development, manufacturing, commercial and medical teams, a spokesperson said.

"The team will be dedicated to our COVID-19 vaccine, our long-acting antibody combination and our developmental vaccine addressing multiple variants of concern, as well as to our existing portfolio for respiratory viral disease," he said.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in BengaluruWriting by Josephine Mason Editing by Anil D'Silva and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela begins vaccinating 2-year-old children with Cuban doses - vice president

    Venezuela has begun vaccinating children aged 2 to 11 against COVID-19 with the Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday. Cuba, a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro's government, says its Abdala, Soberana 2 and Soberana Plus vaccines have an efficacy greater than 90%. "In Venezuela, the use of the Soberana 2 vaccine, a Cuban vaccine, has already been authorized to vaccinate children between 2 and 11 years old," Rodriguez said live on state television.

  • 'Everyone should do their part': Children's COVID-19 vaccine clinics start at WCPS

    Washington County Public Schools on Monday started free vaccinations for kids 5 to 11 years of age.

  • 'No words': As COVID-19 travel ban lifts, a grandmother meets her grandson

    Tears flowed, airline officials applauded, and cameras flashed as 1-year-old Kai Patel met his grandmother for the first time on Monday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. After months https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/grandmother-grandson-finally-meet-us-flights-reopen-2021-11-05 of only being able to talk to her grandson via FaceTime, Bhavna Patel was elated to be hugging Kai and holding his hands as he toddled around the terminal. Bhavna Patel and her daughter Bindiya were two of the passengers on BA001, the first New York-bound British Airways flight leaving Heathrow after the United States lifted COVID-19 restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/us/international-travellers-head-united-states-flights-reopen-2021-11-08 that have barred much of the world from entering for over 20 months.

  • How many NHS workers haven't been vaccinated in England yet?

    The government has announced that frontline NHS England staff must be fully vaccinated by spring.

  • Ukraine hits another record for daily coronavirus deaths

    Ukraine on Tuesday hit another record for daily coronavirus deaths amid a spike in infections fueled by public reluctance to get a vaccine. The Health Ministry reported 833 coronavirus deaths over the past day, surpassing the previous high of 793 over the weekend and bringing the country's total confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 73,390. Although four vaccines are available in Ukraine — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac — only 18% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

  • BioNTech sees up to 17 billion eur in vaccine revenue this year

    Germany's BioNTech SE said the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with partner Pfizer will likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in revenues this year, as booster shots take hold and use in children increases. Pfizer, for its part, last week said it expected to book $36 billion in 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years. The company reiterated that no clinical data so far suggested the need for a new vaccine that addresses the highly contagious delta variant, or any other current variant, given the efficacy of two or three shots of its established product.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 42% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). However, a closer...

  • Merck stock rallies after U.S. plans to buy 1.4 million more COVID-19 pill courses for $1 billion if authorized

    Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said the U.S. government will exercise options to buy 1.4 million additional courses of the companies' antiviral pill molnupiravir for $1 billion if the COVID-19 treatment is either granted Emergency Use Authorization or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. That brings the total commitment from the U.S. government to 3.1 million course of molnupiravir for $2.2

  • U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy, says lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

    GLASGOW (Reuters) -The United States has returned to global climate negotiations with a new approach rather than just picking up where it left off, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday. The New York congresswoman arrived at the COP26 summit in Glasgow with U.S. representatives that came to support U.S. efforts to show renewed leadership at UN climate negotiations after a four-year absence under former president Donald Trump. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers said that key to proving U.S. leadership will be the passage of a comprehensive social and climate spending bill called Build Back Better that needs to win support from moderate Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate.

  • Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries

    Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.

  • COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say

    Oral antiviral pills from Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc have been shown to significantly blunt the worst outcomes of COVID-19 if taken early enough, but doctors warn vaccine hesitant people not to confuse the benefit of the treatments with prevention afforded by vaccines. While 72% of American adults have gotten a first shot of the vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, the pace of vaccination has slowed, as political partisanship in the United States divides views on the value and safety of vaccines against the coronavirus. Vaccine mandates by employers, states and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden have helped increase vaccinations but also fueled that controversy.

  • BioNTech Stock Is Getting a Lift. Earnings Were Strong.

    The stock took a hit last week after Pfizer announced clinical trial results that appear to transform the Covid-19 market.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in parts of California, a potentially ominous sign

    COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen significantly in the Inland Empire and Central Valley, bringing new concerns about whether the shift represents a precursor to a wider spike in COVID-19 in California as the winter holidays approach.

  • Your Personality Could Add Years of Healthy Living

    Recent research shows that several personality traits predict who will enjoy health into their 80s and beyond.

  • Aaron Rodgers says he's allergic to the COVID mRNA vaccines. Is that possible?

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in COVID mRNA vaccines, but could he still be vaccinated?

  • She Died With Long COVID. Should Her Organs Have Been Donated?

    COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ

  • One chart shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    Kids receive one-third of the standard dose given to adults, so they can generally expect fewer side effects.

  • Masked California's COVID rate is now twice Florida's

    California’s coronavirus case rate is twice Florida’s despite mask mandates and recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

  • The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

    These moves are designed to help ease lower back pain and speed up healing so you can get back to the things you love.

  • Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Bra Top In New Instagram Photo Dump

    Dua Lipa shows off her washboard abs in a neon green bra top in new Instagram photos. The singer says quick (but intense) HIIT sessions keep her in shape.