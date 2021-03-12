AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

  • FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in La Baule, France
  • FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in La Baule, France
1 / 2

AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in La Baule, France
Francesco Guarascio
·4 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has again angered the EU by scaling back deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, but got a boost on Friday when the World Health Organisation dismissed fears that have prompted countries in Europe and Asia to suspend use of the shot.

The European Union has been much slower to start mass vaccination than neighbouring Britain because of a slower approval and purchasing process and repeated supply hold-ups.

EU regulators have dismissed scattered reports of blood clots in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine, but on Friday Thailand joined a handful of European countries in suspending use of the shot - the first and cheapest to be developed and launched at volume around the world.

An AstraZeneca document dated March 10, seen by Reuters and shared with EU officials, shows that the Anglo-Swedish drug maker expects to have delivered 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March - 10 million less than it pledged only last month, and only a third of its contractual obligation.

A company spokesman declined to comment, but a person familiar with the situation said there had been difficulties with international supply chains.

Industry executives have warned of manufacturing problems as countries try to protect their own supplies of vaccines, ingredients and the equipment to make, bottle and transport them.

Washington has told Brussels that it will not allow AstraZeneca shots made in the United States to be exported in the near future, Reuters reported on Thursday.

And last week Italy and Brussels blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from Italy to Australia, in the first application of a mechanism that allows the EU to refuse export requests from vaccine makers that break EU supply contracts.

The company has acknowledged production problems in the EU, but also said it expected to ship some output to the EU from the United States.

Its contract pledges "best reasonable efforts" to meet a target of 300 million doses for the EU by the end of June.

"NOT GOOD ENOUGH"

Brussels is increasingly frustrated.

"I see efforts, but not 'best efforts'. That's not good enough yet," EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted on Thursday.

Germany said it was talking to Washington about missing shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, noting that more than 30 countries including the United States were receiving vaccines made in the EU.

The EU programme has also been upset in the last two weeks by the reports of blood clots.

On Thursday, Denmark and non-EU members Norway and Iceland suspended their use of the vaccine. Austria and Italy have stopped using specific batches.

But on Friday the WHO said the vaccine was "excellent" and that no causal link had been established to the blood clots.

"It's very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine," spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing. "All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated."

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep vein thrombosis in more than 10 million recipient records.

And the EU regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Wednesday that the number of clots reported in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine was no higher than in the general population.

Bulgaria said it would suspend use of the vaccine until it saw written guidance from the EMA, but German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Friday that his country was following the EMA guidance.

"Everything we know so far suggests that the benefits of the vaccine, even after every individual case reported, are greater than the risks, and that continues to be the case," he said.

Germany, the most populous country in the EU, is due to receive about 6 million doses from AstraZeneca by the end of April, the document seen by Reuters shows, with France getting 4.7 million and Italy 4.4 million.

"We are still in a phase of absolute scarcity," Spahn said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio in Brussels, Thomas Escritt in Berlin and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • SFUSD grapples with learning losses of disadvantaged students

    In San Francisco, Pacific Islanders, followed by Middle Eastern, Hispanic, Japanese, Native American, Black, Vietnamese, Filipino and Chinese students suffered the greatest losses. Those in Foster Care, English learners and homeless kids also saw a marked decline.

  • Uber Attack Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas; Other Says She'll Surrender

    Malaysia King and Arna Kimiai coughed on their San Francisco driver and pepper-sprayed him after he stopped their ride for refusing to wear a mask, police said.

  • 'We've Had Enough.' Furious Australian Women Force a Reckoning on Sexism After a Rape Allegation in the Government

    It began with Brittany Higgins' allegation that she was raped in a government minister's office

  • Woman arrested after coughing attack on San Francisco Uber driver

    24-year-old apprehended and another to turn herself in amid outrage at assault seen in viral video

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine Statement

    CBSStephen Colbert opened The Late Show on Thursday—one year to the day since COVID-19 was officially deemed a pandemic—by playing a slightly altered version of the new PSA featuring four former presidents.In addition to clips of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter each promoting vaccinations, this one included Donald Trump predicting that the virus would magically “go away” without the need for a vaccine.In reality, the 45th president was nowhere to be seen in the ad, which premiered online Thursday morning. After dusting off his W. impression to make fun of Bush for picking a baseball game as the thing he’s most looking forward to doing now that he’s been vaccinated, Colbert addressed the one living former president who is conspicuously missing.“Maybe his invite got lost in the mail… because he destroyed the postal service!” the host joked. “Ol’ 45 was left out of the POTUS PSA party, but he did put out his own statement about the vaccine.”Jon Stewart Emerges to Dunk on Tucker Carlson: ‘I Apologize... to Dicks’From there, he read aloud the “statement” that Trump would rather have tweeted: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”“First of all, that’s unbelievably sad,” Colbert replied. “Second, pathetic. Third, how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit, and teach you guitar!’”“We banned him from Twitter,” he concluded. “Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden's COVID-19 aid package works out to spending $43,000 a second until 2022

    President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday night, right before addressing the nation on the next steps in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. The White House and Treasury Department say the $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans will start arriving in bank accounts this weekend, but the other $1.5 trillion won't be as easy to disburse, The Associated Press reports. "Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. That's $43,000 every second of every day until midnight chimes on 2022." The ARP's continuation of enhanced unemployment benefits will also be easy to distribute, thanks to systems set up to manage the previous $4 trillion in pandemic aid. "But other elements are trickier," AP notes, like the new system of monthly payments for parents of children 17 and younger, expected to begin in July. "The real troubles are going to show up in these new tax credit programs,"said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the Republican economist who now heads the center-right American Action Forum. "Can the IRS administer this new monthly payment to tens of millions of American families?" No congressional Republicans voted for the law, and the price tag was among their chief objections. "Some people are saying this is too much, that the economy's going to overheat ... that there's going to be money falling from the sky," MSNBC's Chris Hayes told White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Thursday night. "What is your response to people with those worries?" Klain argued the size of the legislation matches the needs of the extraordinary moment. "Chris, we have 10 million people who, a year into this, still don't have jobs," Klain said. "We have, today, the 52nd consecutive week record-high initial unemployment claims. We have in this country food lines that are miles long. It's long past time for this country to step up and do what we need to do to help those people who are hurting" and in the process, grow the economy. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Sober living for everyone is rising in popularity as Chrissy Teigen, more ditch drinking

    At the start of the pandemic, a grip on a wine glass felt like a grip on life. But recent evidence conveys sobriety is far from getting a last call.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • A bloody battle over a tiny island raised fears that China and the Soviets would start World War III

    Border clashes between the Chinese and Soviets were not unheard of, but fighting over a disputed islet in 1969 almost sparked something much worse.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.

  • Fact check: No, Oprah did not wear an ankle monitor during interview with Harry and Meghan

    Claims that Oprah wore an ankle monitor during her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are false. Images highlight a crease in her boot.

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Austin if it doesn't lift its mask mandate

    Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, but Austin said it would continue to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence

    An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor’s residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegation made yet by a series of women against the embattled Democrat. The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who it did not name, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported.

  • Tulsi Gabbard compares cancel culture to ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Fox News interview

    Complaints about mob censorship have become a centrepiece of conservative rhetoric

  • Piers Morgan stands by Meghan criticism after Good Morning Britain exit

    The Duchess of Sussex also formally complained to ITV about Morgan's remarks, it is being reported.

  • Novavax Reports Its COVID-19 Vaccine is 96% Efficacious, Based on Phase 3 Trial Results

    The company’s vaccine relies on a unique technology that involves another virus and insect cells

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.