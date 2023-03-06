AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo's Flagship Cancer Drug Shows Meaningful, Durable Responses In Other Solid Tumor Setting
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) reported high-level results from an analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase 2 trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
The study met the prespecified target for objective response rate (ORR) and demonstrated durable response across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors in heavily pretreated patients.
Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
The DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic previously treated, HER2-expressing solid tumors not eligible for curative therapy.
