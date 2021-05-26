EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca

EU Commission's lawyers Fanny Laune and Rafael Jafferali at the start of the trial - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The EU is demanding 10 euros for each day of delay for every individual dose of vaccine as penalties for each breach of contract with AstraZeneca.

Brussels took the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant to a Belgian court in April after AstraZeneca said it would only supply 100m vaccines by the end of June, rather than the 300m jabs promised in the contract.

The commission now wants the company to deliver at least 120m doses by the end of June and has demanded UK-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs to hit that target or face the daily fine.

“AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," lawyer Rafael Jafferali, told the Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case.

Lawyers added that they also want 10 million euros as penalties for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide. A verdict is expected next month.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly blamed AstraZeneca shortfalls for the initially slow pace of the EU’s vaccination roll-out.

The Commission also accuses AstraZeneca of failing to provide enough notice for the large cuts in deliveries. The company insists it is not in breach of its contract, which it says only requires it to make "best reasonable efforts" in delivering doses. Its lawyers will address the court later.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the UK gives it first refusal on UK-manufactured jabs, which further increased Brexit tensions between Britain and the EU at the start of the year, which were exacerbated by the successful British roll-out.

There were also suspicions in Berlin and Brussels that some EU-reserved stock had ended up in the UK.

Mr Jafferali said that the “best reasonable efforts” principle was not respected because the drugmaker had not delivered the 50m doses produced in the factories listed in the contracts, which includes the two British plants.

The lawyer said AstraZeneca had failed to communicate to the EU in a timely manner the magnitude of its supply problems. It had repeatedly sent messages that it was able to meet its targets, before finally admitting there were large shortfalls in March, he said.

Story continues

The company had warned the EU in December of production problems, but communicated only at the end of January, just before the start of deliveries, a much larger cut than initially expected for the first-quarter.

There were further controversies over false claims regarding the vaccine’s efficacy, which hit pick up of the jab across the EU, before a link between it and very rare blood clots was found, which resulted in some countries introducing age restrictions on the jab.

Mrs von der Leyen said on Tuesday night that the EU had made “great progress” in vaccinations since May but warned that variants of the virus remained a public health risk.

Speaking after an EU summit, she said, “By the end of the week, over 300m doses of vaccines will have been delivered to member states. And in June, we expect more than 400m doses.

“So we are on track to reach our goal to have enough doses being delivered to vaccinate 70 per cent of the adult population in the European Union by the end of July. If we continue like this, we have confidence that we will be able to safely reopen our societies.”

The Commission has said it will not renew its contracts with AstraZeneca.