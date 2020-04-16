AstraZeneca Donates 3 Million Surgical Masks to Direct Relief for Covid-19 Supply Needs in the US

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief today announced a donation from AstraZeneca of 3 million surgical masks for US healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Pallets of surgical masks, donated by AstraZeneca, are prepared at Direct Relief's global distribution facility in California for delivery via FedEx to health workers battling Covid-19 across the United States. (Photo: Direct Relief) More

"For the dedicated and courageous healthcare workers across this country treating Covid-19 and non-Covid19 patients, working without an adequate supply of face masks and other protective equipment is like going into battle without body armor," said Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe. "This generous and timely donation from AstraZeneca will make a substantial difference in keeping these vital workers safe and able to continue providing care for us all."

The level 1 surgical masks will be distributed by Direct Relief to health facilities in areas with the most significant public health need, including underserved and vulnerable populations. A portion of the masks will also be directed to the emergency management agencies in states where AstraZeneca has a significant employee presence.

The masks were procured by AstraZeneca through its manufacturing relationships in China and are part of the company's overall donation of 9 million masks to healthcare workers globally.

FedEx has provided expedited shipping as part of its FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative. FedEx uses its global network and shipping expertise to help organizations with mission critical needs in times of disaster and for special shipments.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Soriot, commented: "As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact millions of people around the globe, our thoughts are with those suffering and the healthcare workers caring for them. AstraZeneca is grateful to our partners at Direct Relief for their large-scale response to this public health emergency, as well as FedEx for generously contributing its fleet to quickly move our donation of masks to the US. This outbreak has shown the strength of partnership and collaboration around the world."

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

