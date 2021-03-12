AstraZeneca further cuts target for supply to EU in first quarter to 30 million vaccines: document

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in La Baule, France
Francesco Guarascio
·2 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, a third of its contractual obligations and a 25% drop from pledges made last month, a document seen by Reuters shows.

The shortfall will represent a further blow to the EU's vaccination plans, which have been hampered by repeated delays in vaccine supplies and by a slow rollout in some nations.

The document, shared with EU officials and dated March 10, shows that the company now expects to deliver 30.1 million doses by the end of March, and another 20 million in April.

On Feb. 25, AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot told the European Parliament that the company would try to deliver 40 million doses by the end of March..

The document shows that on Feb. 24, the Anglo-Swedish company already estimated a supply of only 34 million doses to the EU for the January to March period, well below its contracted target of 90 million doses.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca declined to comment on Friday.

A person familiar with the situation said that the uplift the company had expected for the first quarter did not materialise because of the difficulties of moving vaccines around global supply chains.

The United States, from where AstraZeneca expected to partly supply the EU market, told the EU that it would not export AstraZeneca shots in the near future, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing EU officials.

The company had said its initial supply cuts were caused by production problems in the EU.

"I see efforts, but not "best efforts". That's not good enough yet for AstraZeneca to meet its Q1 obligations," EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Twitter late on Thursday.

"It's time for AstraZeneca's Board to exercise its fiduciary responsibility and now do what it takes to fulfil AZ's commitments," Breton added.

The AstraZeneca document also shows that the company expects to deliver about 20 million doses to the EU in April. It includes no forecasts for May and June.

Under the contract, AstraZeneca committed to supplying the 27-nation bloc with 180 million doses in the April to June quarter, for a total of 300 million shots from December.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

    Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible. Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.

  • Denmark, Norway, and Iceland have suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over concerns about blood clots

    EU regulators said it wasn't yet clear whether several cases of blood clots were directly linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies in Germany at 56

    Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, who was seen as a possible successor to President Alassane Ouattara, has died in Freiburg in southwestern Germany, two days after his 56th birthday, the government said on Wednesday. A former media executive who turned to politics, Bakayoko acted as a negotiator and intermediary between warring factions during a prolonged civil conflict in Ivory Coast from the early 2000s. "He was a great statesman, a model for our youth, a personality of great generosity and exemplary loyalty," Ouattara said on Twitter.

  • At least 39 migrants die in boats off Tunisia

    At least 39 migrants died on Tuesday when two boats sank off Tunisia’s coast.Defense officials said they were crossing the Mediterranean Sea toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.The coastguard rescued 165 others and the search for survivors continues near the Tunisian port city of Sfax.All those who died on Tuesday were from sub-Sahara African nations, according to a ministry spokesman.The Tunisian coast has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty at home as they seek opportunities for a better life in Europe.In 2019, a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Tunisian coast, killing about 90 migrants in one of the worst of such disasters.One human rights group said the number of migrants traveling from Tunisia to Italy soared fivefold just last year, attributing the rise to Tunisia's economic crisis.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

  • The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and here are the biggest names rumored to be available

    As the NBA trade deadline approaches on March 25, rumors indicate there could be some big-name players on the move.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.