AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£1.45

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of March to UK£1.45. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.5%, which is below the industry average.

AstraZeneca's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 3,634% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 48%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

AstraZeneca Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$2.70 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.87. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. AstraZeneca's EPS has fallen by approximately 52% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AstraZeneca's payments are rock solid. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for AstraZeneca (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

