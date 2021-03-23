AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial: NIAID

Portugal resumes AstraZeneca vaccination after temporary suspension
·1 min read

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States.

"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Slain Boulder officer acted heroically, chief says

    Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010 and was a father of seven.

  • A new long-term symptom has been linked to COVID-19

    A recent study found that nearly 8% of coronavirus patients suffered hearing loss as a result of catching the virus.

  • What the Top 1% Are Hiding From the IRS

    Tax evasion among the wealthiest Americans is more substantial than previously estimated, according to a new paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The analysis by a team of academic and federal researchers finds that the top 1% of taxpayers fail to report about 21% of their income to the IRS. This misreporting is largely by design, the product of sophisticated strategies by wealthy households to avoid paying taxes. For the richest 0.1%, the numbers are even more significant, with unreported incomes nearly twice as large as previous IRS estimates indicated. Two key strategies to avoid taxation involve the use of offshore accounts and pass-through businesses, both of which are “quantitatively important” to households at the top of the income ladder, the researchers said. Random audits by the IRS often fail to detect income hidden within those structures, and the problem appears only to be getting worse. Overall, the report estimates that unpaid income tax for in the top 1% totals at least $175 billion per year. “There is more revenue than you might have thought at the very top,” Daniel Reck of the London School of Economics, one of the paper’s five authors, told The Wall Street Journal. A taxing proposal: One major problem for the IRS is that the agency has no good way to verify business income. Wage earners receive W-2 forms from their employers, which capture more than 90% of wages paid and greatly reduce the ability to cheat, but there is no such system for businesses. Two years ago, the IRS estimated that more than half of all business income goes unreported, leaving billions in profits, rent and royalties untaxed each year. Those missing taxes form the biggest chunk of the $600 billion the IRS says goes unpaid every year. A potential solution to the problem is to create something like a W-2 system for businesses. The New York Times editorial board made the case for such an option, building on a proposal from Charles Rossotti, who led the IRS from 1997 to 2002. Rossotti argued that simply assigning more investigators to examine the tax returns of the wealthy is insufficient. Instead, he proposed that banks should send annual income statements for businesses to the IRS, similar to the 1099 forms sent to investors every year. Interestingly, such a system wouldn’t change the amount anyone owes in taxes. All it would do is create a system that makes it harder to cheat. “It would have the immediate benefit of scaring people into probity,” the Times said. By way of instructive comparison, the Times noted that starting in 1986, taxpayers for the first time were required to provide Social Security numbers for all those being claimed as dependents. As a result, about 7 million children disappeared from the nation’s tax returns in just one year. The Times also called for a big increase in funding for the IRS, which has faced crippling budget cuts over the last decade. An analysis published last fall by Rossotti and two co-authors, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and University of Pennsylvania law professor Natasha Sarin, argued that a $100 billion investment in the tax agency over 10 years would enable the IRS to collect $1.4 trillion in unpaid taxes over 10 years. “The logic of such an investment is overwhelming,” the Times said. “The government can crack down on crime, improve the equity of taxation — and raise some needed money in the bargain. There are many proposals to raise taxes on the rich. Let’s start by collecting what they already owe.” Growing interest in taxing the rich: In addition to closing loopholes and beefing up enforcement, President Joe Biden’s economic team has been pushing more aggressively to raise taxes on the wealthy, Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reported Monday, spurred by data showing that those on the upper rungs of the economic ladder have done very well during the Covid-19 pandemic. The revenues raised by the new taxes will be used to help those in the middle and at the bottom who have been left behind, both during the coronavirus crisis and over a longer period stretching back decades. Biden has hired several advisers who have written extensively on how to go about taxing the rich, including New York University Law School professor David Kamin, who now serves as deputy director of the National Economic Council. Kamin told Bloomberg that the administration is currently considering a number of options, including a minimum tax for big businesses, raising the capital gains tax rate, and removing the “step-up basis” on estates that allows long-term capital gains to go untaxed when passed onto heirs. Passing these reforms “would be major accomplishments, which would pretty fundamentally shift how our tax system treats the richest Americans and the largest corporations so they can’t escape tax in the ways they now can,” Kamin said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • How do we determine how long COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts?

    Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ questions about the vaccines.

  • Texas Roadhouse’s Kent Taylor Dealt with ‘Severe’ Tinnitus After COVID Illness: Here’s What to Know

    After dealing with tinnitus, the restaurant CEO committed to fund a clinical study into the condition to help members of the military

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues

    Airbnb Inc. is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to next year’s Beijing’s Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human-rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China including the detention of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. Airbnb is one of the International Olympic Committee’s leading 15 sponsors.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Donald Trump criticized after boasting he ‘didn’t do’ what Dr Anthony Fauci advised

    ‘I always say he’s a better pitcher of a baseball than he is at what he does because he was wrong so much’

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Biden administration sanctions Chinese officials for 'genocide' against Uighurs days after diplomatic spat in Alaska

    Human rights groups say China has forced over a million Uighur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang.

  • Wide receiver DeSean Jackson reunites with Sean McVay on one-year Rams deal

    The Rams are bringing in some veteran receiving help for new quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing former Long Beach Poly standout DeSean Jackson.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’