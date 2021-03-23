AstraZeneca may have used outdated data in its US vaccine trial results, giving an 'incomplete view' of how well the shot worked, officials said

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·3 min read
coronavirus vaccine
A nurse at the Royal Cornwall Hospital preparing to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in Truro, England. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca may've included outdated data in its promising US vaccine trial results, officials said.

  • An expert panel was "concerned" AstraZeneca may've given an "incomplete view of the efficacy data."

  • AstraZeneca on Monday said its shot was 79% effective against preventing COVID-19 with symptoms.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

AstraZeneca may have used partially outdated data when it reported promising US trial results on Monday, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an unusual late-night statement.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday morning it would publish updated data within 48 hours.

An independent expert panel that monitors trial safety was "concerned" that the information released by AstraZeneca was "outdated," which may have provided "an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said late Monday night.

AstraZeneca said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine was 79% effective against COVID-19 with symptoms and 100% effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization in the late-stage US-based trial.

The results of this landmark trial of more than 32,000 people were initially viewed as possibly paving the way for US authorization and reviving the shot's reputation in Europe, after more than 18 countries temporarily suspended the shot while regulators investigated potential side effects.

Read more: COVID Vaccine Tracker: AstraZeneca's shot proves safe and effective, and is headed to the FDA

The NIAID said AstraZeneca should work with the panel of experts, called the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), "to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data is made public as quickly as possible."

AstraZeneca said in a statement Tuesday morning that it would immediately engage with the DSMB and share the most up-to-date efficacy data within 48 hours.

"The numbers published yesterday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February.

"We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis. We are now completing the validation of the statistical analysis.

"We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours," it said.

The NIAID is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, and is part of the National Institute of Health (NIH). The DSMB reports into the NIH.

Fauci told NBC Boston Monday, before the statement was released, that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would go "very carefully over all of that data, you can rest assured."

Dr. Eric Topol, a clinical trials expert at Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, told the New York Times that he had "never seen anything like this."

"It's so, so troubling," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Travel news latest: Foreign holiday ban extended to July

    Will holidays return on May 17? Which countries could be on the 'green' list? Airlines axe summer holiday flights Sign up to Telegraph Travel's newsletter Holidays will be banned until July, with anyone attempting to leave the country facing fines of up to £5,000 under new tightened border restrictions. Under draft laws published yesterday, which will face a vote on Thursday, leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse” (such as work, or education) will be illegal until June 30. Anyone who travels to a port or airport with the aim of leaving the country could face fines of up to £5,000. Government ministers have grown increasingly pessimistic about whether international travel will resume on May 17, as cases rise across Europe. Speaking on BBC Breakfast yesterday, Helen Whately told people to “hold fire” on booking, as Boris Johnson said it was inevitable the third wave would “wash up on our shores”. Officials have said the travel ban extension is for legislative convenience, and does not have any bearing on whether international travel will resume on May 17. However, Matt Hancock told Sky News this morning that the third wave could derail our international travel hopes. "We are seeing this third wave rise in some parts of Europe, and new variants, and it is very important we protect the progress we have made. "It shows what an international challenge this is, and what we have to do is all work as much as we can together, but it also shows why we are being cautious on international travel." Scroll down for more updates.

  • Florida COVID update for Sunday: Over 2.7 million fully vaccinated, 32 more people dead

    The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,987 new confirmed cases and 32 total deaths Sunday, case and death numbers in the same range as last Sunday.

  • Lottery player loses winning $1.2M ticket in Tennessee — but his luck hadn’t run out

    “I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.

  • Street-racing crash kills 57-year-old mom stopped at intersection, California cops say

    A witness says the racer was “flying” at “close to 100 mph.”

  • Reputation of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine marred by missteps

    AstraZeneca's release Monday of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could put a troubled rollout behind it. Coupled with earlier missteps in reporting data and a recent blood clot scare, experts said the new stumble could cause lasting harm to the shot that is key to global efforts to stop the pandemic and erode vaccine confidence more broadly. “I doubt it was (U.S. officials') intention to deliberately undermine trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

  • Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and More Share Open Letter in Support of For the People Act

    Michelle Obama and other When We All Vote co-chairs and supporters joined up on Tuesday to urge Americans to get involved with supporting the legislation.

  • Biden officials are worried Johnson & Johnson won't be able to deliver 20 million COVID-19 vaccines promised by end of the month

    The doses are supposed to help Biden fulfill the goal of having vaccines available to all US adults by May 1.

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Marty Walsh confirmed as Labor secretary. Joe Biden's Cabinet picks and where they stand in Senate confirmation proceedings

    The Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor secretary. Here's the latest on Biden's Cabinet picks.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • The Multibillion-Dollar Question: How Long Do COVID Vaccines Last?

    How long COVID-19 vaccines last is a multibillion-dollar question. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were the first to win U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2. In February, Pfizer estimated that the vaccine would generate sales of around $15 billion this year based on supply deals in place at that time.

  • Airlines axe summer flights as minister says European countries may face 'red list' ban

    British Airways and other airlines are axing summer holiday flights as a health minister raised the prospect that European countries could face a "red list" travel ban. On Monday, BA confirmed that, in the past week, it has cancelled summer flights across Europe and on UK domestic routes, including in July and August, amid fears there may be only be a handful of countries on the "green list" when foreign travel is due to resume from May 17. Lord Bethell, a health minister, told the Lords that surging Covid rates in European states, with up to 10 per cent linked to new variants, could require drastic measures. "We are all aware that the possibility lies that we will have to 'red list' all of our European neighbours," he said. "But that would be done with huge regret, because we are a trading nation, we do work in partnership with other countries. We depend on other countries for essential supplies, not only medicines, but food and others." It came as millions were wiped off the share price of airlines and travel firms following Ben Wallace's warning that it was "premature" and "risky" for people to book summer holidays now as the Defence Secretary refused to rule out a possible extension of the travel ban.

  • Police to continue ATV, dirt bike crackdown; 46 vehicles seized in weekend sweep

    ATV CRACKDOWN: The Philadelphia Police Department says it is continuing its efforts this week to combat the issue of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

  • 'People got crazy': Stranded cruise line workers describe desperate conditions onboard

    While some workers were happy to be safe and healthy, others said "just floating around" made people "crazy."

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Rohingya refugee camp fire: Several dead and thousands homeless

    At least seven have died while about 50,000 have been displaced from the Bangladesh settlement.

  • Britain announces sanctions against China over Uighur abuses

    Britain has joined with the US, Canada and the European Union to announce a raft of sanctions on Chinese officials accused of “appalling” human rights violations against the Uighurs. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, unveiled the designations in the Commons, as he branded the mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in the northwestern Chinese province of Xinjiang “one of the worst human rights crises of our time”. The international community “cannot simply look the other way” from the largest mass detention of an ethnic or religious group since the Second World War, he insisted. He announced asset freezes and travel bans on four senior Chinese politicians and officials over their role in overseeing the large-scale detention, surveillance and indoctrination of the Uighers. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, which Mr Raab said was behind “repressive security policies” across the province, was also blacklisted. The individuals facing sanctions were Wang Mingshan and Chen Mingguo, both connected to the bureau; Zhu Hailun, former deputy head of the 13th People’s Congress of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region; and Wang Junzheng, another Xinjiang politician. Describing the grave abuses suffered by the Uighur minority, Mr Raab told MPs: “Over a million people have been detained without trial, and there are widespread claims of torture and rape in the camps, based on first-hand survivor testimony. “People are detained for having too many children, for praying too much, for having a beard or wearing a headscarf, for having the wrong thoughts.” He added that by acting in concert with 29 partner nations, including the EU, the UK and its allies were “sending the clearest message to the Chinese government”. The number of countries willing to speak out collectively against Beijing has grown from 23 to 39 as evidence of abuse has built up, he noted. The UK Government plans to continue to pursue constructive dialogue with China where possible, while standing up for the nation’s values. It is the first time the UK has levied “Magnitsky” sanctions, which target individuals and organisations responsible for gross human rights abuses in foreign states, against Chinese nationals. The absence of Chinese officials from the blacklist, which includes Russians and Saudis, before now had drawn criticism from senior Tory China hawks. Mr Raab’s statement came ahead of a vote on Monday evening on a Tory-led amendment to the Trade Bill, which aimed to create a judicial committee to determine if acts ongoing in Xinjiang constitute genocide. The rebels were defeated in a tight vote, which the Government won by a narrow majority of 18. His intervention has been welcomed by hawkish Conservatives, although some believe it has been brought forward in part to dampen the expected rebellion against the Government on the legislation. Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, called the timing of the move “grubby and cynical” and questioned why it had taken Mr Raab so long to act. Tom Tugendhat, the Tory chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, asked why Mr Raab appeared reticent to describe China’s actions as “genocide”, to which the minister responded that “the importance of it being determined by a court are well rehearsed”. Leading China hawk Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said that ultimately the “buck stops” with the President of China over the abuse of Uighurs and Tibetans. The Foreign Secretary’s statement was coordinated with Washington, Ottawa and Brussels. It is the European Union’s first raft of sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. The travel bans and asset freezes are the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime also bans people and entities in the EU from giving funds to those targeted by its measures. It allows the bloc to impose sanctions anywhere in the world but can only be aimed at individuals rather than the economies of countries. China immediately hit back with retaliatory sanctions against 10 Europeans and four European entities, including German MEPs Reinhard Butikofer and Michael Gahler, French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, and Slovakian MEP Miriam Lexmann Legislators in the Netherlands, Belgium and Lithuania, as well as scholars from Germany and Sweden, were also designated by Beijing. The entities sanctioned were the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament, the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany, and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in Denmark. The individuals sanctioned, and their families, have been banned from Hong Kong, Macao, or mainland China. The individuals, as well as companies and institutions associated with them, are also restricted from doing business with China, it was announced. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry claimed the group “severely harm China's sovereignty and interests, and maliciously spread lies and disinformation”. “The Chinese side urges the EU side to reflect on itself, face squarely the severity of its mistake and redress it... It must end the hypocritical practice of double standards and stop going further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions,” the spokesperson added. The EU also imposed sanctions on 11 people for the military coup staged in Myanmar on Feb 1 and the following crackdown on demonstrators, as Brussels hit 15 people and organisations around the world with sanctions, Ten of the 11 belong to the highest ranks of the military, including the Tatmadaw's commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and deputy-commander-in-chief, Soe Win. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans. Officials in Chechnya were also listed for repression and torture of LGBTI people and political opponents, Other people were targeted for repression in North Korea, murders and disappearances in Libya and torture, and extrajudicial killings in South Sudan and Eritrea. Hungary's foreign minister said that the sanctions against Myanmar and China were "harmful" and "pointless", despite the fact that all EU sanctions require the unanimous support of all 27 member states, including Budapest, to be levied. The EU list, which names the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau as a sanctioned entity, did not list Chen Quanguo, who is the top Communist party official in Xinjiang. He was hit by US sanctions last year. Ahead of Mr Raab speaking in the Commons, Sir Iain said the unveiling of UK sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged abuses in Xinjiang was a victory Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). Ipac boasts members from the legislatures of 19 different countries. “Through a genuinely cross-party campaign in the UK and in Europe by the parliamentary members of Ipac, we have dragged the Government into matching the actions of our neighbours,” Sir Iain said. Luke de Pulford, coordinator of Ipac, said: “Even a casual observer can see that this step is an attempt to buy off support in tonight’s vote. "Nevertheless, today’s actions are a major victory for us in seeking to hold the Chinese government to account for the genocide perpetrated against the Uighurs.”