AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in U.S., Chile, Peru trials

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval.

The vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups.

The data will give credence to the British shot after results from earlier, separate late-stage studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.

It will also help allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who have received the shot.

After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the shot in their inoculation programmes after a regional regulator said it was safe, while several country leaders are also taking the vaccine to boost confidence.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist.

The London-listed company said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial."

The partners will prepare the data to apply for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), University of Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert told BBC radio. The preparation will take a few weeks, she added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason, Mark Potter, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA: Men’s basketball teams given ‘more reliable’ Covid tests than women

    Female players have complained about string of disparities in tournament amenities

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

    Britain has hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than half of all adults having had at least one injection, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday, making it the world's first major economy to achieve that level of innoculation. Britain's vaccine roll-out, which has raced ahead of those in the European Union and the United States, means the country is on track to ease lockdown measures and re-open the economy in line with its plan, Hancock said. "The vaccination programme is our route out of the pandemic," Hancock told Sky News on Saturday.

  • Arcade Fire finally releases Her score for anyone with a big computer date coming up

    Good news for anyone who has been nursing a crush on their phone for eight years but has been unable to find the perfect soundtrack for your first date: Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett have finally released the Oscar-nominated score they wrote for the 2013 Spike Jonze movie Her, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as a guy with high-waisted pants (as is the style in the future) and Scarlett Johansson as his high-tech Siri-like companion. A.V. Club Film Editor A.A. Dowd said the film’s story of “lonely, damaged romantics” was “expressed through the intimacy of its gorgeous compositions and the buzzing ache of its Arcade Fire soundtrack,” but until now, that soundtrack has been (mostly) unavailable through legitimate means.

  • European summer holidays could be off until Covid vaccine rates catch up with UK

    Summer holidays in Europe could be off until vaccination rates on the continent catch up with the UK, under plans being considered by a Government taskforce. The group, led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, is due to publish a report in three weeks' time on how to restart foreign tourism. It is expected to propose a traffic light-style system that could allow British holidaymakers quarantine-free travel to "green list" low-risk countries. However, a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping Europe amid disarray over its vaccination programme risks it being a “traffic light system with no countries on the green list” when foreign travel is scheduled to resume on May 17, according to a taskforce insider. Scientists have warned ministers that variants entering Britain is the biggest danger as the virus surges among unvaccinated Europeans compounded by the continent's less comprehensive Covid-19 sequencing that makes it less able to detect new strains before they spread. “The taskforce is looking at vaccination rates, prevalence of the virus and variants. It will set out a framework for restarting travel but at the moment there are serious concerns among the scientists. I don’t see there being much travel in May,” said a Government source. However, the UK Government is also in talks with the US to establish a pilot travel corridor as two countries in the top five in the world for vaccinations. Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to reopen travel in mid-May when he hopes all US adults will have been offered a vaccination. More than 100 million have so far had a jab. Israel and Singapore have also been identified as countries where vaccination levels could enable travel to resume more quickly. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Sunday that it's still "premature" to book foreign summer holidays. “Our number one consideration is that even though the UK is almost leading the world on vaccination rates, it is really important we don't import new variants and undermine all that hard work,” he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "I haven't booked my holiday, I will wait to see what the responses from those taskforces in April. I think it would be premature to do that, it would be potentially risky, we're seeing growing variants." Under the proposals being considered by the global travel taskforce, the ban on non-essential travel is likely to continue for “red list” countries with travellers facing at least 10 days in quarantine, possibly in government-approved hotels, and a compulsory series of three Covid-19 tests. Travellers returning from amber list countries are likely to have to undergo pre-departure tests followed by home quarantine but could be released on the fifth day if they test negative for Covid-19. The green list country criteria is proving the most contentious. Travel industry chiefs want few if any restrictions but Government scientists are believed to be pushing back and want testing and Covid-19 vaccination certificates for holidaymakers on any flights or journeys. “Testing could still be a part of it even for the green list and for those who have been vaccinated. The cost could put a holiday out of the reach of many families,” said a source. Scientists are concerned that other European countries do not have the same “gold standard” Covid-19 gene sequencing as the UK to enable them to effectively identify new variants, which could hold those countries back from being put on the green list.

  • ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Director Confirms R-Rated Version of Robin Williams Family Film

    "[Williams] would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Chris Columbus said

  • Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Fox News Segment After Guest Praises Joe Biden

    "Thanks for nothing," the host said after a dispute in which her guest told her there were "very few" facts on her show.

  • Myanmar’s military junta quietly making sweeping changes to internet laws to allow mass surveillance

    Myanmar’s military junta has quietly made sweeping changes to internet regulations to allow mass surveillance and allow people to be jailed for publishing criticism of the government or using a virtual private network or encryptions. The little-publicised legal amendments came after the generals who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi were forced to shelve a punitive cybersecurity bill following a backlash from business and criticism from Western governments. The move is part of a series of attacks on Internet freedoms since the coup of Feb 1. The military regime has for several weeks blocked social media websites and imposed its own data network shutdown every night from 1am to 9am, amid escalation of arrests of democracy supporters and fears about a worsening crackdown on civic space. Earlier last week all mobile internet was cut off indefinitely, leaving only WiFi services operating. The shutdown appears designed to prevent protesters and journalists from livestreaming street violence by the security forces and makes it even harder for people and businesses to communicate. Telenor, one of Myanmar's main mobile operators, on Wednesday confirmed that its mobile internet network has been shut since Monday March 15 and said it had "protested this development" to the telecoms regulator. "We strongly believe that the network should be kept open at all times to ensure people's basic rights of freedom of expression and opinion," it said.

  • Asia accelerates AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, even as trust plunges in Europe

    Many Asian countries are accelerating the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after confidence in its safety was hit, following reports that the shot was linked to rare blood clots in Europe earlier this month. After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the shot in their inoculation programmes after a regional regulator said it was safe, while several country leaders are also taking the vaccine to boost confidence. The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched at volume and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programmes in much of the developing world.

  • China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID

    In China, the problem doesn't seem to be a shortage of vaccine. “China will continue the current prevention control measures to prevent imported cases and rebound of domestic cases,” Feng Zijian, the deputy director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference. Through Saturday, nearly 75 million vaccine doses have been given, the country's National Health Commission said.

  • In City After City, Police Completely Mishandled Black Lives Matter Protests

    For many long weeks last summer, protesters in American cities faced off against their own police forces in what proved to be, for major law enforcement agencies across the country, a startling display of violence and disarray. In Philadelphia, police sprayed tear gas on a crowd of mainly peaceful protesters trapped on an interstate who had nowhere to go and no way to breathe. In Chicago, officers were given arrest kits so old that the plastic handcuffs were decayed or broken. Los Angeles officers were issued highly technical foam-projectile launchers for crowd control, but many of them had only two hours of training; one of the projectiles bloodied the eye of a homeless man in a wheelchair. Nationally, at least eight people were blinded after being hit with police projectiles. Now, months after the demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police in May, the full scope of the country’s policing response is becoming clearer. More than a dozen after-action evaluations have been completed, looking at how police departments responded to the demonstrations — some of them chaotic and violent, most peaceful — that broke out in hundreds of cities between late May and the end of August. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In city after city, the reports are a damning indictment of police forces that were poorly trained, heavily militarized and stunningly unprepared for the possibility that large numbers of people would surge into the streets, moved by the graphic images of Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee. The mistakes transcended geography, staffing levels and financial resources. From mid-size departments like the one in Indianapolis to big-city forces like New York City’s, from top commanders to officers on the beat, police officers nationwide were unprepared to calm the summer’s unrest, and their approaches consistently did the opposite. In many ways, the problems highlighted in the reports are fundamental to modern American policing, a demonstration of the aggressive tactics that had infuriated many of the protesters to begin with. The New York Times reviewed reports by outside investigators, watchdogs and consultants analyzing the police response to protests in nine major cities, including four of the nation’s largest. The Times also reviewed after-action examinations by police departments in five other major cities. Reports in some cities, such as Oakland, California, and Seattle, are not yet completed. In Minneapolis, the city that sparked a national reckoning over policing, the City Council only agreed last month to hire a risk-management company to analyze the city’s response to the protests, despite months of pressure. Almost uniformly, the reports said departments need more training in how to handle large protests. They also offered a range of recommendations to improve outcomes in the future: Departments need to better work with community organizers, including enlisting activists to participate in trainings or consulting with civil rights attorneys on protest-management policies. Leaders need to develop more restrictive guidelines and better supervision of crowd control munitions, such as tear gas. Officers need more training to manage their emotions and aggressions as part of de-escalation strategies. Those first days of protest after Floyd’s killing presented an extraordinary law enforcement challenge, experts say, one that few departments were prepared to tackle. Demonstrations were large, constant and unpredictable, often springing up organically in several neighborhoods at once. While the vast majority of protests were peaceful, in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, buildings were looted and fires were set, and demonstrators hurled firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. At least six people were killed; hundreds were injured; thousands were arrested. The reports are strikingly similar, a point made by the Indianapolis review, which said that officers’ responses “were not dissimilar to what appears to have occurred in cities around the country.” Of the outside reviews, only the police department in Baltimore was credited with handling protests relatively well. The department deployed officers in ordinary uniforms and encouraged them “to calmly engage in discussion” with protesters, the report said. Reviewers more often found that officers behaved aggressively, wearing riot gear and spraying tear gas or “less-lethal” projectiles in indiscriminate ways, appearing to target peaceful demonstrators and displaying little effort to de-escalate tensions. In places like Indianapolis and Philadelphia, reviewers found, the actions of the officers seemed to make things worse. Departments also were criticized for not planning for protests, despite evidence that they would be large. In Los Angeles, “the lack of adequate planning and preparation caused the Department to be reactive, rather than proactive,” inhibiting the officers’ ability to control the violence committed by small groups of people. As with the protests in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 that culminated in the Capitol riot, police also did not understand how angry people were, in some cases because they lacked resources devoted to intelligence and outreach that would have put them in better touch with their communities. “American police simply were not prepared for the challenge that they faced in terms of planning, logistics, training and police command-and-control supervision,” said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that advises departments on management and tactics. Police departments in some cities have fought back against the findings, arguing that officers were asked to confront unruly crowds who lit fires, smashed shop windows and sometimes attacked the police. Business owners, downtown residents and elected leaders demanded a strong response against protesters who were often never held accountable, the police have said. “Heaping blame on police departments while ignoring the criminals who used protests as cover for planned and coordinated violence almost guarantees a repeat of the chaos we saw last summer,” said Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association in New York City. ‘Warrior’ vs. ‘Guardian’ On May 29, Indianapolis police showed up with helmets, face shields, reinforced vests and batons. Protesters told investigators this “made the police look militarized and ready for battle.” At a largely peaceful Chicago protest on May 30, a demonstrator later told the inspector general’s office, the mood shifted when the police arrived. “They were dressed in riot gear,” the protester said. He added: “They had batons in their hands already.” The reports repeatedly blamed police departments for escalating violence instead of taming it. At times, police looked as if they were on the front lines of a war. They often treated all protesters the same, instead of differentiating between peaceful protesters and violent troublemakers. In part, the reports acknowledged, that was because of the chaos. But it was also because the protests pitted demonstrators against officers, who became defensive and emotional in the face of criticism, some reports said. In Portland, where protests continued nightly, police officers used force more than 6,000 times during six months, according to lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice, which reviewed officers’ actions as part of a previous settlement agreement. The review found that the force sometimes deviated from policy; one officer justified firing a “less-lethal impact munition” at someone who had engaged in “furtive conversation” and then ran away. In Denver, officers used similar “less lethal” weapons against people who yelled about officers’ behavior. Officers also improperly fired projectiles that hit or nearly hit heads and faces, according to the report by the city’s independent police monitor. In Raleigh, North Carolina, a consulting firm that reviewed body cameras and other footage said videos appeared to show officers using pepper spray indiscriminately. None of these findings were new. For decades, criminal justice experts have warned that warrior-like police tactics escalate conflict at protests instead of defusing it. Between 1967 and 1976, three federal commissions investigated protests and riots. All found that police wearing so-called “riot gear” or deploying military-style weapons and tear gas led to the same kind of violence police were supposed to prevent. In 2015, after national protests over the killing by police of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, another presidential task force said police should promote a “guardian” mindset instead of that of a “warrior,” and avoid visible riot gear and military-style formations at protests. U. Reneé Hall, who resigned as the chief of the Dallas Police Department in the aftermath of protests, said the recent assessments have provided a learning opportunity for departments nationwide. “We did the same things and made a lot of the same mistakes,” Hall said. ‘To Be Precise Takes Practice’ For years, only Los Angeles police who were certified and frequently trained to use a 40-millimeter “less lethal” weapon — usually loaded with hard-foam projectiles — could use it to control crowds. In 2017, the weapon’s use was expanded to other officers. But the new training lasted only two hours. It consisted of learning how to manipulate the weapon and firing it a few times at a stationary target. The independent report on the Los Angeles police, commissioned by the City Council, said officers who may have had insufficient training in how to use the weapons fired into dynamic crowds. “To be precise takes practice,” it said. Multiple reports said these projectiles injured people, including the homeless man in a wheelchair. Several reports faulted departments for failing to train officers to de-escalate conflict, control crowds and arrest large numbers of people. In Raleigh, North Carolina, officers said they were supposed to be trained to manage crowds annually, but those trainings were often canceled. Most Portland police officers had not received “any recent skills training in crowd management, de-escalation, procedural justice, crisis prevention, or other critical skills for preventing or minimizing the use of force,” the city’s report found. In Chicago, investigators could not even determine the last time that officers had been trained in mass arrests, but the most recent possible time was likely before a NATO summit meeting in 2012. Confusion in the Ranks The Chicago police response on the night of May 29, when hundreds of people marched through the streets, “was marked by poor coordination, inconsistency, and confusion,” the city’s Office of Inspector General found. The next day, police intelligence suggested that a few hundred protesters would attend a planned demonstration; 30,000 people showed up. Senior police officials in Chicago, when interviewed after the protests ended, still did not know who was in charge of responding to the demonstrations that day. “The accounts of senior leadership on this point were sharply conflicting and profoundly confused,” the report said. The police were supposed to have “mass arrest” kits to take large numbers of people into custody, but many kits were from 2012, the report found. The arrest cards inside the kits were sometimes outdated; the plastic handcuffs in many kits were decayed or broken, a senior police officer later told investigators. Early on May 30, the department’s deputy chief of operations emailed another command staff member requesting 3,000 flex cuffs for the following day. The email recipient gave no indication that the department “could not supply that number of flex cuffs, simply replying ‘[o]kay, will do,’” the report found, describing this as a signal of “a widespread, multifaceted system failure from beginning to end.” Chicago police also did not have enough computers to process large numbers of arrestees. In Los Angeles, police did not have enough buses to transport arrested people — a problem the department has had for a decade — and did not plan appropriately for field jails. Senior law enforcement officers in Cleveland developed plans to manage a large protest but did not share the details with patrol supervisors. Dallas officials said the department had trouble figuring out how to get water to officers on the front lines. The reviews did not examine protesters’ complaints of racial bias in policing. But activists in Indianapolis told reviewers they wanted an acknowledgment by the department that systemic racism exists. The Portland Police Bureau said it was planning anti-racism training for all officers. All told, the reports suggest the likelihood of problems in the event of future protests. The trial now underway in Minneapolis of the officer facing the most serious charges in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, is one potential trigger. “What we’ve been doing needs to be acknowledged as a failure,” said Norm Stamper, a former police chief in Seattle, who said he made some of the same missteps while trying to contain the World Trade Organization protests in Seattle in 1999, when tear gas unleashed by officers triggered an escalating backlash. Now, he looks back on that moment as one of his greatest regrets in decades in law enforcement. “We continue to make the same mistakes,” Stamper said. “We’ll be doing this time and time again in the years ahead, unless we are ready for a hard assessment.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Billie Eilish Wore a Wig for Weeks to Hide Her New Blonde Hair

    Yes, even at the Grammys.

  • As more Americans get vaccinated, a fourth coronavirus surge is unlikely, former FDA chief says

    "We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • New Zealand's Ardern puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce within two weeks a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia, she said on Monday, despite mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighbouring countries. The government hopes to announce a start date on April 6, Ardern told a news conference, adding that while opening borders with neighbours was a priority, several concerns needed to be resolved first. "We know that many New Zealanders are nervous...they want us to proceed in the same vein as our overall COVID response, that's with caution."

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail