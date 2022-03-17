AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -An AstraZeneca Plc executive said the British drugmaker would consider not submitting its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in the United States if the regulatory process takes too long, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The company's research and development head, Mene Pangalos, said AstraZeneca would instead focus on selling the vaccine in other countries, though it will continue talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the report. https://on.ft.com/3IeoE97

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"We don't need to push it in places we are not needed or wanted," Pangalos told the Financial Times.

Giving up on U.S. approval would be a fresh setback for the vaccine which has had a tumultuous 18 months.

Last year, production problems forced the company to cut deliveries to the European Union, prompting the bloc to launch a legal challenge that has been settled.

Countries including Britain, Australia and Canada have also restricted its use among certain age groups following links to rare blood clots.

The shot has faced questions since late 2020, when the drugmaker and Oxford University published data from its first large-scale trial with two different efficacy readings as a result of a dosing error.

In March last year, U.S. health officials criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well its vaccine worked, a highly unusual public rebuke.

Days later, AstraZeneca published results showing diminished, though still strong, efficacy.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot in July last year said it still planned to seek U.S. approval for its vaccine, authorized in some 170 countries, even though the process was taking longer than expected.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is not Alex Murdaugh': Alleged co-conspirator Cory Fleming granted $100K surety bond

    "This is not Alex Murdaugh," said attorneys, who argued that suspended attorney Cory Fleming was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

  • The virtues of slow and steady economic growth

    The expansion of the 2010s was way too slow. That is the embedded conventional wisdom of economic thinkers across the ideological spectrum, including those with different ideas about how it could have been better.Driving the news: But the experience of the last year shows that there are also hazards in an expansion that moves too fast.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Inevitably there will be another recession. When it comes, policymakers

  • Hong Kong leader to review COVID restrictions in coming days

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would review COVID restrictions in the coming days, as she understands people are increasingly impatient with rules that have isolated the international financial centre and hurt business. Restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, a quarantine of up to 14 days for people arriving in Hong Kong, a ban on face-to-face classes and the closings of gyms and most public venues, have frustrated many residents in the city of 7.4 million. Speaking at a regular COVID-19 media briefing, Lam said she would provide an update around March 20-21 rather than wait for the restrictions to expire on April 20.

  • Yemen's war robs many children of lifesaving heart surgery, doctors say

    SANAA (Reuters) -While waiting for a sponsor to pay for congenital heart defect surgery, gangrene caused by the untreated ailment ate away at 16-year-old Zamzam Hizam's foot. She is among millions of Yemenis struggling to obtain lifesaving medical treatment due to a seven-year-old war that has destroyed Yemen's health system, hindered the entry of foreign surgeons, restricted travel abroad by locals and spread poverty. Mohammed al-Kebsi, head of the cardiac centre at al-Thawra Hospital in the capital Sanaa, said the department has nearly 3,000 children awaiting complex heart surgery.

  • EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

    Vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to target Omicron after data showing that two initial COVID-19 vaccine doses provide only partial protection against the variant. Based on data for Omicron-specific vaccines, the agency will decide on a timeline for the potential granting of approval. The agency hopes to have the data this summer, thereby increasing the chances of a vaccine being available for use in the autumn, said Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy.

  • Biogen publishes Alzheimer's drug data in lesser-known journal

    Biogen Inc on Wednesday published long-awaited results of studies supporting approval of its Alzheimer's drug in a lesser-known medical journal whose editor was a leader on the research, adding controversy to the already troubled treatment. The data on the drug Aduhelm - the first treatment for the mind-wasting disease to win U.S. approval in 20 years - was published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, for which Dr. Paul Aisen, who is also a second author on the studies, serves at editor-in-chief. Biogen presented the studies earlier on Wednesday at an Alzheimer's meeting in Barcelona.

  • Average U.S. mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan breaches 4%

    The increase came amid expectations that with inflation at a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate at its policy meeting this week to cool the economy. The increases mean that mortgage rates likely will continue to rise over the year.

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Epizyme (EPZM) Down More Than 50% in Past 3 Months: Here's Why

    Epizyme's (EPZM) lead drug, Tazverik, is approved to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. Stiff competition in the target remains an overhang.

  • Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

    The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing a dramatic rise in cases of croup, a dangerous respiratory condition usually seen in babies and toddlers, new data suggest. Croup, which causes a distinctive barking-like cough and high-pitched sounds when patients inhale, happens when viruses cause swelling in the respiratory tract that makes it hard to breathe. From the start of the pandemic until mid-January 2022, emergency physicians at Boston Children's Hospital treated 75 children with croup, all but one of whom had COVID infections.

  • Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

    Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to seek authorization this week for a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older, a source says.

  • Seagen's (SGEN) Cancer Drugs Aid Growth, Stiff Rivalry a Woe

    Seagen (SGEN) focuses on improving sales of its marketed drugs that are approved for different types of cancer indications. Stiff competition in the target market remains a woe.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Pfizer's Covid vaccine safe in people with prior myocarditis, study says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe in people previously diagnosed with myocarditis, according to a small study presented Thursday at a Euro

  • Pfizer-BioNTech requests FDA authorization for fourth COVID vaccine shot for 65 and older

    It's not clear how long the Food and Drug Administration will take to review the request or whether it will convene its expert panel to review it.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • Four drugs that are going through clinical trials for COVID-19

    Evaluating potential drug treatments through three phases of clinical trials is a long process.

  • Moderna's COVID shot gets Canada authorization for kids aged 6 to 11

    The vaccine, branded Spikevax, was recently cleared for use among kids in the same age group in Australia and the European Union. Moderna last year said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children aged 6-11 years and safety was comparable to that seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults. The vaccine, based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, is approved in the United States for people aged 18 and above.

  • 4th COVID vaccine shot may be needed

    As most start to restart daily life, experts worry COVID-19 may not be done yet and one company says a fourth shot may be needed.

  • Apellis Pharma Nears Breakout As Biotech Plots Its Blockbuster Filing

    Apellis said Wednesday it plans to ask the FDA to approve its eye-disease treatment in the second quarter, and APLS stock surged.