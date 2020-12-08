AstraZeneca reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine data after experts question results from manufacturing error; shown to be 70% effective

Data on a candidate COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University are strong enough to present to regulators in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere around the world, the collaborators said Tuesday, but they don’t expect approval from the U.S. without more data from American volunteers.

The team presented their data Tuesday in the medical journal, The Lancet, the first late-stage trial information to be published under peer review, with careful independent analysis.

As previously reported, the vaccine, called AZD1222, was shown to be 70% effective among the more than 11,000 participants, though only about 60% effective among people who received the standard two-dose regimen.

By accident, a subset of the British volunteers, about 2,700 participants, received a half-dose of the vaccine the first time and a full-dose of the vaccine the second – and were 90% protected. It’s not yet clear whether that improved effectiveness was due to a statistical fluke, or whether the lower dose primed the immune system to better protect against COVID-19.

The AstraZeneca and Oxford team said they will need more data from the trials, which are still ongoing, before deciding whether the half-dose-full dose regimen is truly more effective.

But in a Tuesday morning press conference, they said they would not wait for that analysis before requesting approval from regulatory authorities around the world.

“This is an important landmark for us,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, who helped run the study.

“This is probably the best day we’ve had in 2020 (in the UK),” added Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

“We had an effective vaccine that meets the regulatory standards for approval around the world,” continued Mene Pangalos, executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. “We’ve shown the vaccine is safe and well tolerated.”

The U.S. will probably not rely solely on trial results from other countries. Instead. U.S. regulators will likely wait for at least interim results from a 30,000-person American trial that has been underway for several months, giving everyone two full doses of the vaccine.

That trial will likely have enough data early next year to reach a predetermined endpoint for analysis.

The company and university don’t know how their vaccine is faring until the trial reaches those endpoints and an independent review board examines which trial participants caught COVID-19 – comparing the number of sickened participants who received the vaccine to those who received a placebo.

By that standard, 70% of the people in the British and Brazilian trials were protected against COVID-19, according to data published in the Lancet.

Unlike other vaccine trials, which only looked at symptomatic cases of COVID-19, the AstraZeneca/Oxford study also looked at whether their vaccine could prevent cases where the person didn’t feel ill but was contagious.

It’s too early to draw firm conclusions from those results, said Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, who helped run the study. But they suggest that the vaccine may also be preventing asymptomatic cases. Preventing all transmission will be important for stopping the pandemic.

The vaccine AZD1222 did appear to be safe. Only three people in the British and Brazilian trials appeared to have a serious reaction to the vaccine: one was in the placebo group; another spiked a fever of 104 after the first shot, but only for a day or so and had no reaction to the second dose; and a third developed a serious potentially paralyzing neurological condition called transverse myelitis.

Pollard said it’s hard in a trial of 11,000 people to determine whether that was a reaction to the vaccine or would have happened anyway.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer, noted in the press conference that even if his vaccine and two others undergoing regulatory approval are authorized, more will be needed to stop COVID-19.

“We need all the vaccines to help deal with the pandemic as quickly as we can.”

