AstraZeneca requires U.S. employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc on Monday joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices.

The company said the mandate will also apply to the employees of Alexion, the U.S. drugmaker that AstraZeneca acquired in July.

"We will provide accommodations for those unable to be vaccinated due to medical, religious or other restrictions," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc have also made similar moves in mandating vaccination for employees in the United States.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)