AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine was 79% effective, had no safety issues in major U.S. trial

Henry Chu
·3 min read
A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Lyon, France.
A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. (Associated Press)

AstraZeneca says its vaccine was 79% effective at preventing any COVID-19 symptoms and 100% at preventing severe ones in large-scale U.S. trials, and also had no safety issues with blood clots.

The results of the trials involving 32,449 people, reported Monday, pave the way for the company to request emergency-use authorization in the U.S.

Notably, the company said the vaccine was 80% effective in people 65 and older. Its efficacy was also consistent across ethnicities.

“These findings re-confirm previous results observed in ... trials across all adult populations, but it’s exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time," Ann Falsey, a professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York and the co-lead principal investigator for the trial, said. "This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option."

In the trials, 21,583 participants received two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart. The rest of the test volunteers were injected with a placebo. Out of the entire pool of participants, 141 people developed COVID-19 symptoms, the company said.

The new data come after several countries, including Germany and France, halted use of the shots earlier this month because of reports of fatal blood clots in a very small number of recipients on the European mainland. The company said that, with the help of an independent neurologist, it specifically examined the U.S. trial data for information regarding blood clots, or thrombosis, and found no safety concerns.

"The vaccine was well-tolerated, and the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine," the company said in a statement, adding: "The DSMB found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine."

The European Union’s drugs regulator said last week that there was no evidence linking the vaccine with an overall increased risk of blood clots, although it could not definitively rule out an association between the shot and the reported incidents. Blood clots were reported in at least 37 people among the 17 million EU residents who have received one or more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Four of those cases turned out to be fatal, but the European Medicines Agency said the benefits of getting inoculated far outweighed any potential risks.

“If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow,” agency chief Emer Cooke said Thursday.

Germany, Indonesia and other countries began resuming use of the AstraZeneca shot a day later. But snap polls have shown a drop in public confidence in the vaccine in some European nations, adding another challenge to the European Union's vaccine rollout, which has been heavily criticized for its slowness.

AstraZeneca said the U.S. trial results reported Monday showed anew that its vaccine was safe and effective.

"We are confident this vaccine can play an important role in protecting millions of people worldwide against this lethal virus," senior AstraZeneca executive Mene Pangalos said. "We are preparing to submit these findings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted U.S. emergency-use authorization.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • CYDY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of CytoDyn Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in CYDY:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13919&from=5The filed complaint alleges that CytoDyn Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed ...

  • DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2020 and January ...

  • AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and no blood clot issues, new US trial data shows

    Study of 32,000 in North and South America finds jab is 100 per cent effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation

  • Could Otonomo Be The Best SPAC Deal Of 2021? The Bear Cave Thinks So

    Israel-based car data management company Otonomo is going public in a SPAC deal valuing the company at $1.4 billion. The Bear Cave, which normally tries to point out bad companies, shared three key reasons why Otonomo could be the best SPAC for 2021 despite low media exposure. Large Opportunity: Research firm The Bear Cave believes the opportunity for connected car data is huge and still in the beginning stages. It says Otonomo, going public with Software Acquisition Group II (NASDAQ: SAII), has a large opportunity in the market. “One opportunity is usage-based car insurance,” the research firm said. This could lead to consumers sharing their data and getting better rates from insurance companies. Fleet management is mentioned as another area of opportunity within the connected car data market. Avis Budget (NASDAQ: CAR) is mentioned as both a customer of Otonomo and an investor. Banks could offer more competitive car loan rates if it has data from vehicles as well. Need for Otonomo: The Bear Cave points to a need for a company like Otonomo to serve as a middleman in the market. Auto companies and city planners could deal with one company instead of having to work with dozens of individual automotive companies. Otonomo has large scale and could benefit in a "winner-take-most" market. “Otonomo is well positioned to win,” the research firm said. Related Link: 10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021 Positioned Ahead of Competition: In the connected car data market, the main competitor to Otonomo is Wejo, according to The Bear Cave. Wejo, which is in talks to go public via a SPAC, is 35% owned by General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). General Motors has a seven-year deal in place. The Bear Cave said this could lead to conflicts and fewer deals for WeJo. That's because auto companies may avoid Wejo for fears of car data being shared with a rival like General Motors. Otonomo has 16 OEM partners and data from over 40 million connected cars. Wejo has three OEM partners and data from over 11 million connected cars. Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's One Publicly-Traded Company That'll Be Closely Watching March Madness (UPDATE)LiveXMedia Becomes A 'Belieber,' Launching NFTs: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Apple wants Tim Cook, Tim Sweeney to testify in Epic lawsuit

    Apple and Epic have produced witness lists for an App Store lawsuit that would include Tim Cook, Tim Sweeney and other major executives.

  • Japanese politics meant ban on overseas Olympic fans was always inevitable

    The formal decision to ban foreign fans from this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came as no surprise but when the announcement came it still stung.

  • Global Markets: Asia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult

    Asian stocks turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment. The dollar was trading almost 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0520, the sharpest move since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

  • Sofia Richie Apparently Wishes Scott Disick Kept Their "Relationship Issues" Private

    Instead, he talked about their split on a KUWTK episode. 😬

  • Myanmar activists honk car horns in new protests; neighbours plan diplomacy drive

    Media reported dawn protests in at least two parts of the commercial hub of Yangon on Monday after hundreds of people in Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise on Sunday. The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military on Feb 1. At least 250 people have been killed in a harsh crackdown on anti-junta protests, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

  • ‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

    U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year. Reed, 49, said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.”

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • Rihanna has just dropped $13.8 million on a sprawling Beverly Hills property

    Features of the multimillion-dollar home include a Balinese style master ensuite, a spa, and several al fresco terraces.

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

    In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years. This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.