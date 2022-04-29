AstraZeneca says its COVID shot has market potential despite lower demand

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a kindergarten in Jakarta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Pascal Soriot
    French businessman

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine still has market potential despite an expected global oversupply of shots and delays in the vaccine's approval in the United States, its chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday.

Soriot told reporters after AstraZeneca published its first quarter results that although the focus as now shifted to protection from severe disease in cases of COVID-19, AstraZeneca's shot, which it developed with Britain's Oxford University, is expected to offer durability.

"We believe this vaccine still has a potential, it's very easy to administer and distribute," he said, adding: "The volume in the future will be less because people probably will only need one booster per year and not everybody will take it".

Soriot said that AstraZeneca's move to make some profit for the vaccine, of which he said 2.9 billion shots have now been delivered, would also help.

AstraZeneca has started earning a modest profit on the vaccine, which was initially sold at-cost. But the British drugmaker has said it would continue to sell it to low-income countries on a non-profit basis.

The vaccine's use in the European Union and Britain has diminished they have inoculated much of their populations and tend to prefer mRNA vaccines.

The vaccine has still not won approval for use in the United States, the world's biggest pharmaceuticals market, and Soriot said AstraZeneca has been in talks with authorities there.

"We haven't really made the final decision as it relates to (seeking approval of the vaccine there) but hopefully we'll be able to reach a conclusion very soon," he said.

The United States has asked for detailed data on AstraZeneca's vaccine, while the country's top infectious diseases expert has indicated that they may not need it after as a result of the country's use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

U.S. health officials, in a highly unusual public rebuke, last year criticized AstraZeneca for using "outdated information" to show how well its vaccine worked.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Alexander Smithh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian users sue Apple after payment service pulled -lawyers

    Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said Apple had violated Russian consumers' rights after the company restricted the use of its built-in Apple Pay service on March 1 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine.

  • Russians plan "press tour" of Mariupol for Kremlin propaganda-mongers - intelligence

    Alena Mazurenko - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 18:54 On 28 April the Russian occupiers are planning to hold a propaganda "press tour" of the city of Mariupol, which they have devastated, for "journalists" who are loyal to the Russians.

  • China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

    Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month. The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China. The cars being recalled don't display the unit, such as miles or kilometers per hour, for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions, it said.

  • AstraZeneca Beats Estimates, but Warns Demand for Covid Vaccine Will Fade

    The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker reported sales of $11.4 billion, above the analyst consensus for $10.9 billion.

  • FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug

    Mavacamten, which Bristol Myers acquired in its $13 billion buyout of MyoKardia in 2020, will be used in the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an inherited condition characterized by thickening of heart muscles, which is a common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young people.

  • Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

    Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Friday to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist. Western governments and rights groups strongly criticized this week's ruling which found Osman Kavala guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013.

  • Elon Musk has a 'huge responsibility' to tackle vaccine misinformation on Twitter, WHO official says

    "We wish Mr Musk luck with his endeavours to improve the quality of information that we all receive," a WHO official said.

  • Beijing moves to mollify tech bosses as COVID threatens economy-source

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's top leaders will meet with tech executives early next month, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, raising hopes that Beijing will ease off its sweeping regulatory clampdown on the once-freewheeling sector. Beijing is scheduled to hold a symposium with a number of internet companies, in particular those which have been battered by last year's crackdown on the so-called "platform economy", said the person. President Xi Jinping is expected to attend and chair the meeting.

  • Former senior UN official says it's 'humiliating' that Russia bombed Kyiv when the secretary general was visiting the city

    Mark Malloch Brown, the former UN deputy secretary general, said the Kyiv bombing was "humiliating in a way."

  • Langley Air Force Base proposes major runway improvements to improve aircraft safety

    The Air Force wants to expand a critical safety feature at Langley Air Force Base: runway shoulders on its 8-26 runway and taxiway. Langley is the only continental U.S. air base that doesn’t have a full set of these shoulders — only 15% of its runways have them. On stretches with no shoulders, there are no paved areas off the runway or taxiway to where pilots can pull off if they experience ...

  • Ex-New York cop who tackled officer during U.S. Capitol riot claims self defense at trial

    A retired New York City police officer charged with assault in the U.S. Capitol riot testified on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington officer with a flagpole and tackled him. Thomas Webster, 56, testified that he drove to Washington to join a peaceful protest by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, as he seeks to become the first participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to secure an acquittal in a jury trial. "That officer incited me," Webster told jurors when asked why he struck a Washington Metropolitan Police officer.

  • Pfizer to start U.S. trial of gene therapy as FDA lifts hold

    The FDA had put Pfizer's trial request on hold after the death of a patient in another early-stage study of the therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which was also paused. Pfizer said the regulatory clearance came after data reviews and tweaks to the trial to include a seven-day hospitalization period to closely monitor patients receiving the gene therapy.

  • Big Pharma Is Hijacking the Information Doctors Need Most

    Back in 1982, when I first began my career as a family practitioner in a small town of Boston, I was confident that the care I’d provide would be as effective as the care patients receive anywhere in the world. At the time, the death rate for Americans was lower than that of comparable countries, resulting in 128,000 fewer deaths annually. Although healthcare was expensive—costing 2.3% more of our GDP than the average of 11 other wealthy countries—the rapid growth of HMOs and managed care plans promised to make our healthcare even more effective and efficient.

  • Treatments are available for COVID. Here's what to do if you test positive

    Depending on your age and other health conditions, one of two antiviral pills — Paxlovid and Lagevrio — may be prescribed.

  • The FDA Just Sent Ocugen a Warning. Should Investors Care?

    For biotech companies, it's never a good sign to have testy interactions with federal regulators. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) knows this all too well. The company's coronavirus vaccine candidate in development was placed on a clinical hold by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 12.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • Parents of kids under 5 fed up with lack of FDA action on a vaccine

    "I want you, Joe Biden, to call the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and tell them that they need to act with all possible speed because every day they delay there are children being infected and some of those children could die," said Sarah Liebman, a mom outside Portland, Oregon, whose 2-year-old remains too young for a shot. Emmie Fital, a mom of two boys ages 4 and 1, living outside Philadelphia, has opted to keep her kids home from school because her oldest son's asthma has resulted previously in a hospital stay after he contracted the common cold. In coming weeks, the nation's two big vaccine makers -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are poised to deliver key pieces of data that the FDA needs to authorize a vaccine.

  • Moderna Seeks Approval for First Covid Vaccine in U.S. for Children Under 5

    The company is seeking authorization in children ages 6 months to under 6 years. Currently no Covid vaccines are approved in the U.S. for kids under 5.

  • A Florida pharmacy’s problems: abscesses, rashes, and a recall of pet and people drugs

    A Florida compounding pharmacy has sterility problems.

  • Pfizer Submits Application for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID Booster for Kids 5 to 11

    Pfizer and BioNTech said a third booster shot is believed to raise Omicron-fighting antibodies by 36 times