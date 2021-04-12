AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study

FILE PHOTO: Diabetes drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) is displayed at a pharmacy in Provo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

The British drugmaker said Farxiga did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients.

Farxiga was given over 30 days in a global trial of 1,250 patients hospitalised with COVID-19, in addition to the local standard of care.

Patients in the trial also had a medical history of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and heart failure, type-2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

AstraZeneca said the safety and tolerability profile for Farxiga at 30 days in the trial was consistent with established safety profile of the medicine.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Paire unfazed by early exit from Monte Carlo 'cemetery'

    A win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who was ranked 1,165th at the time, in Cordoba in February is the only win Paire has managed this year. Barring the ATP 250 event in Cordoba and the French Open, where he lost in the second round, Paire has lost his opening match at every tournament he has played since the tour resumed last August after a five-month break due to the pandemic.

  • Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec

    Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December. That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East. Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.

  • Cuba says it's 'betting it safe' with its own Covid vaccine

    Cuba is "betting it safe" with the later development of their own Covid-19 vaccines and encouraged by what they're seeing in late stage and experimental trials.

  • Snow in Windsor as Queen Elizabeth ponders 'huge void' after death of Prince Philip

    A spring snow storm struck Windsor Castle on Monday where Queen Elizabeth pondered the huge void left by the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. Philip, who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. The queen's son, Prince Andrew, said on Sunday that the queen was stoical in the face of a loss that she had described as "having left a huge void in her life".

  • What people get wrong about superfoods

    Dr. Nina Shapiro shares her thoughts on superfoods and how to get the most out of your food.

  • What's inside a wasp's nest?

    Paper wasp nests are specialized nurseries full of dead bugs, wasp larvae, and hexagon comb structures.

  • Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 virus cases

    Thailand’s Health Ministry warned Sunday that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a fresh coronavirus wave, as the country hit a daily record for new cases. The ministry confirmed 967 new infections, the highest ever in a 24-hour period, bringing Thailand’s total to 32,625 cases since January last year — including 97 deaths. If the number of cases is still rising in two weeks, measures beyond the current restrictions on nightlife and longstanding social distancing rules will need to be put in place, said Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

  • Analysis: Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields

    U.S. Treasury auctions offering $271 billion of new debt and a key inflation report this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter. Treasury yields have dipped since April 1 during a two-week pause in issuance, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March. Investors said weak demand at upcoming auctions, which kick off on Monday, could send bond prices lower and yields higher, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

  • Virginia police officer accused of assaulting U.S. Army officer fired

    Officer Joe Gutierrez was terminated from his employment after an investigation determined he did not follow policies of the local police department, the town of Windsor, Virginia said in a statement https://www.windsor-va.gov/news/article/april/11/2021/press-release-on-police-stop-of-december-5%2C-2020 Sunday. The statement did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident, Daniel Crocker. The firing comes after Army officer Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2020, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • China considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy. Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage. "Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered," Gao told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

  • Virginia governor orders investigation into police pepper-spraying of Army officer

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Sunday he's directed the state police to conduct an independent investigation into a traffic stop during which two officers pepper-sprayed and drew guns on an Army lieutenant.Driving the news: Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is suing the police officers over the Dec. 5, 2020, incident — which attracted widespread criticism after video footage emerged of the incident. One of the officers involved was fired Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Town of Windsor said in a statement late Sunday that it was found that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed during the stop involving officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez. Gutierrez had subsequently been fired, the statement added.What they're saying: Northam said in a statement he found the footage "disturbing" and that it angered him."Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable," Northam said."We must all continue the larger dialogue about [policing] reform in our country."What to watch: Northam added that he had invited Army medic Nazario to meet with him.Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Gutierrez's firing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • US army officer sues police over violent traffic stop

    A black army lieutenant files a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after being pepper-sprayed.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • This Black female pilot is working to get more diversity in the cockpit

    Carole Hopson is blazing a trail in the sky, showing other Black women that they belong in the cockpit. The Federal Aviation Administration says that Black women make up less than 1 percent of all certified pilots, and Hopson — a pilot with United Airlines — is one of them. Hopson, 56, told People that as a kid, she would spend her summers mesmerized by the planes taking off and landing at Philadelphia International Airport. She went to college, studying Spanish and journalism, and started a career in human resources, but "the revelry and imagination of flying just stuck with me," Hopson said. When they were dating, Hopson's husband, Michael, surprised her with flight lessons. Her husband and teenage sons have been "absolutely" supportive of Hopson following her dream of becoming a pilot, and since 2018, she's been full-time with United. A lot of people aren't used to seeing a Black woman as a pilot, she told People. Many do a double take, or ask her for a drink, thinking she's a flight attendant. Recently, a woman pulled Hopson aside at the airport and asked her, "'How does my daughter get to be like you?'" Hopson said. "It was a special moment." United is launching a flight school to train 5,000 pilots by 2030, with half of them being women and people of color. Hopson — who was one of only two women, and the only Black woman, in her pilot class — is working with United and the nonprofit Sisters of the Skies to get 100 Black women enrolled in flight school by 2035. She is excited about this challenge, telling People, "Watching the sunrise above the clouds never gets old. That experience is one we should be exposing all women to." More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China's ships

    Austin spoke by phone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while Austin was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin and Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, which has drawn criticism from Manila. China has said its vessels are there for fishing.

  • No appointments necessary and expanded COVID vaccine hours begin Monday at Hard Rock Stadium

    Monday starts an attempt at vaccination acceleration at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to the changes in hours and requirements at the drive-thru site announced Sunday by FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

    Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday before getting back into his car following a traffic stop, according to his family.

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.