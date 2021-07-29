AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

A health worker prepares a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people at the Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
DANICA KIRKA
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year, offering a new timetable for the much-delayed application.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker announced the schedule as it released second-quarter financial results, which showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries.

The news on the U.S. filing is being closely watched, as the timeframe has slipped.

When AstraZeneca released data from its U.S. trial of the vaccine on March 22, company officials said they expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of April. In April, the company said it expected to submit a U.S. application in the “coming weeks.''

The U.K., European Union and World Health Organization have already authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca reported first-half revenue of $1.17 billion from deliveries of 319 million doses of the vaccine that were supplied directly by the company. AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts.

Despite complaints from the EU about its vaccine supply, the 27-nation bloc received more doses directly from AstraZeneca than any other single entity in the first half of the year. The company shipped 97 million doses to the EU, while Brazil got 65 million and the U.K. 52 million,

AstraZeneca said. Gavi, an alliance that secures vaccines for low-income countries, received 49 million doses, and another 57 million doses went to other countries.

Sub-licensees, including the Serum Institute of India, supplied millions more doses, pushing global deliveries to more than 700 million doses.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University researchers, who licensed the technology to AstraZeneca in an effort to tap into the company’s global manufacturing and distribution capacity. AstraZeneca, in turn, authorizes other companies to produce the shots around the world.

——-

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From the Emperor on down: Memories of the '64 Tokyo Olympics

    From Emperor Naurhito on down, every Japanese of a certain age remembers the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Emperor Naurhito, whose grandfather Emperor Hirohito opened the Games, has his own memories. “I myself have a lasting memory of the closing ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, where athletes from different countries paraded together shoulder to shoulder, not divided by country.”

  • Worries About the Delta Variant Could Be Overdone Based on Clues From These Healthcare Giants

    What healthcare executives are saying so far about the impact of the coronavirus variant on their businesses is reassuring.

  • India vaccination: Does it have enough doses for all adults?

    India's vaccine makers have been ramping up production recently - but will that be enough to meet targets?

  • K-12 students fell 4 to 5 months behind on learning during pandemic

    Elementary school students in the U.S. ended the school year four to five months behind their expected level of academic achievement, according to a new report.Why it matters: Months of school closures and often inferior remote education eroded what schoolchildren would have learned since the pandemic began, and caused some to go backwards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The effects of pandemic-driven learning loss will weigh on the economy for decades

  • Residents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey

    A massive forest fire in southern Turkey spread to the town of Manavgat as the flames were fanned by strong winds on Wednesday, according to the local mayor, and TV footage showed residents running for their cars as streets were engulfed in smoke. Footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the forest around Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of the resort city of Antalya, and Mayor Sukru Sozen said flames had spread as far as the town centre, where many buildings were being evacuated. Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said the fire had started at four different points.

  • UK already undergoing disruptive climate change

    Last year was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record in the UK, scientists warn.

  • Thousands of foreigners leave Indonesia amid COVID-19 crisis

    Thousands of foreigners have left Indonesia in recent weeks, airport records released Tuesday showed, apparently spurred by a brutal pandemic wave and a general shortage of vaccines, which have gone to high-priority groups first. Indonesia now has the most confirmed daily cases in Asia, as infections and deaths have surged over the past month and India’s massive outbreak has waned. Since early this month, nearly 19,000 foreign nationals have left through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the capital, Jakarta.

  • An epic Test, a brutal finish: The Lions in South Africa, 2009 - An oral history of the second Test, 12 years on

    In 2005, an ill-fated trip to New Zealand almost damaged the British and Irish Lions beyond repair. Four years later in South Africa, an intrepid group of tourists led by head coach Sir Ian McGeechan restored faith and pride in the concept. They would eventually lose a compelling series to the world champion Springboks, but central to the Lions’ redemption story was their performance in a truly epic second Test. Held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, an imposing cathedral of South African

  • How Teenagers Are Defying Their Anti-Vax Parents

    Gen Z's latest middle finger to their anti-vax parents is to claim autonomy of their bodies and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold

    Their scrapbooks and trophy cases are filled with memories from Final Fours, national titles, All-America honors and even some impressive showings in the pros. Now, they have Olympic gold medals to go with all that. The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young took an early lead against the team from Russia, then held on for an 18-15 victory Wednesday to win the title in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics.

  • Tokyo Olympics 2020 live: latest as Mallory Franklin takes silver in C1 and Matt Coward-Holley bronze in men's trap

    Helen Glover hopes she inspired her children to 'take risks' after fourth-place finish What you missed overnight: Five Team GB swimmers reach finals Covid positive tests, athletes in isolation and a major drugs row – how Olympic athletics descended into chaos Tokyo 2020 schedule: Start times and key events to watch Mallory Franklin takes silver in women's C1 canoe slalom Matt Coward-Holley wins bronze medal in men's trap

  • Israel tells France it is taking NSO spyware allegations seriously

    PARIS/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is taking seriously allegations that spyware developed by an Israeli company was used against public figures including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israel's defence minister told his French counterpart during a visit to Paris on Wednesday. Israeli defence chief Benny Gantz met French Defence Minister Florence Parly in part to share initial findings from an Israeli government assessment of exports to France by NSO Group, which sells the Pegasus spyware.

  • Biden intel and DOJ officials grilled by Cruz over lack of sanctions for China cyberattacks

    Witnesses from key federal agencies could not give an answer why the United States hasn’t sanctioned China for its cyberattacks against Microsoft and other U.S. companies, responding to Sen. Ted Cruz’s question on Tuesday with silence.

  • Homes evacuated in Turkey as fire rages near southern town

    Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey on Wednesday as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat. Security forces helped move residents of four neighborhoods out of the fire's path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat district governor Mustafa Yigit told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

  • Sneaking a peek: Fans find creative ways to glimpse Olympics

    The soon-to-be Olympic champion was in what cyclists derisively call “the pain cave,” empty lungs searing and legs feeling like dead weight. Hardly the time for Richard Carapaz to look fondly upon a near-naked man running beside him on the road.

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is the climate campaigner and what are her aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • Craziness: Hassan considers running triple at Olympics

    Sifan Hassan's schedule on the Olympic track looks more like a list of punishments drawn up by a very angry physical education teacher. “Crazy ideas,” Hassan said, acknowledging the track itinerary she's considering verges on insanity. The proposed schedule isn't the result of a whole lot of long-term planning either from the world champion in the 1,500 and 10,000, who was born in Ethiopia but competes for the Netherlands.

  • AstraZeneca finds small clot risk after 1st COVID shot, less after 2nd

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine carries a small extra risk of rare blood clots with low platelets after the first dose and no extra risk after the second, a study led and funded by the drugmaker showed on Wednesday, after worries over side-effects. The study, published in the Lancet medical journal, found that the estimated rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after the first dose was 8.1 per million in those inoculated, AstraZeneca said https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-centre/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-showed-no-increased-incidence-of-thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia-after-second-dose.html. After the second dose of the vaccine, branded Vaxzevria and invented by Oxford University, the rate was 2.3 per million, comparable to that seen in unvaccinated people, the Anglo-Swedish company added.

  • China's diving domination has Olympic rivals in awe but also wary

    China's unrelenting domination of Olympic diving has rivals in Tokyo wondering not just how they can beat them, but also whether the country's approach is desirable or even healthy.

  • China steps up efforts to calm investor jitters; markets rebound

    HONG KONG/BEJING (Reuters) -China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves after a wild markets rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions, setting the stage for a rebound in beaten-down stock on Thursday. Chinese state media also joined in to say yuan-denominated assets in the country remained attractive and that short-term market panic did not represent long-term value. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of heavy selling earlier in the week, soared 6.8%, but is still down 5.3% for the week.