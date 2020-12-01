AstraZeneca sells cholesterol drug rights to Grünenthal for $320 million

The Daily Beast

The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden's presidency as "Obama's third term" and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama ("International Sawmill"). Keosayan described Barack Obama as "the dark page of American history," while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a "chocolate bunny." The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked "Black Lives Matter" and claimed that none of Obama's relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama's book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for "reading the label on the bathroom air freshener."Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband's Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a "parody of Obama" and disingenuously claimed, "As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia)."Despite Simonyan's clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT's editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to "muscular criminal Negroes," described "twerking" as the "national Negro dance," recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, "Beat the whites until they turn Black." Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of "good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States."Simonyan's husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: "There is no racism in Russia." It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, "There is no sex in the USSR."Read more at The Daily Beast.