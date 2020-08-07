AstraZeneca to supply Japan with COVID-19 vaccine thru JCR Pharma output, imports

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday JCR Pharma will help make a portion of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in Japan and it will import shots as part of its deal to supply the Asian nation with up 120 million doses from early 2021.

It did not give a breakdown for the volume of domestic production and imports or say where the vaccine from overseas would come from.

It also said Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Biotech Co Ltd, Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd and KM Biologics Co Ltd will "support supply" in Japan, but gave no other details.





