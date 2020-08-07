    Advertisement

    AstraZeneca to supply Japan with COVID-19 vaccine thru JCR Pharma output, imports

    FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

    LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday JCR Pharma will help make a portion of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in Japan and it will import shots as part of its deal to supply the Asian nation with up 120 million doses from early 2021.

    It did not give a breakdown for the volume of domestic production and imports or say where the vaccine from overseas would come from.

    It also said Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Biotech Co Ltd, Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd and KM Biologics Co Ltd will "support supply" in Japan, but gave no other details.


    (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.
    • 'Most believe that it was an accident': Pentagon chief contradicts Trump on Beirut explosion
      Yahoo News

      'Most believe that it was an accident': Pentagon chief contradicts Trump on Beirut explosion

      Less than 24 hours after President Trump said some “great generals” told him they thought that Tuesday's massive explosion in Beirut was an “attack” involving “a bomb of some kind,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemed less than convinced by that explanation. Speaking to an online audience Wednesday as part of the Aspen Security Forum, Esper said he was “still getting information” on the blast in the Lebanese capital, but that “most believe that it was an accident, as reported.” Asked to explain the discrepancy between Trump's comments and Esper's explanation, and to identify which generals the president might have been referring to as the source of his information, a Pentagon spokesman replied via email: “We have nothing to offer at this time beyond the Secretary's comments.”

    • Black man's life sentence in stolen hedge clippers case is 'cruel and unusual,' Louisiana judge says
      USA TODAY

      Black man's life sentence in stolen hedge clippers case is 'cruel and unusual,' Louisiana judge says

      The Louisiana's Supreme Court has denied a request to review the case of a Black man who received a life sentence following an attempted burglary conviction, a punishment one dissenting judge called "cruel and unusual" given the object he allegedly stole was a set of hedge clippers. Bernette J. Johnson, the state's first African-American Chief Justice, wrote a scathing dissent published last week. Johnson said the conviction stemmed from the defendant's repeated petty crimes and the state's strict habitual offender laws, which she said have historical ties to slavery and racism.

    • A Florida woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight for wearing a 'F--- 12' face mask
      INSIDER

      A Florida woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight for wearing a 'F--- 12' face mask

      Joe Raedle/Getty Images A South Florida woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight last week for wearing a face mask the airline said was "offensive," the Miami news outlet WPLG reported. Arlinda Johns told the outlet that she complied when she was asked to cover her face mask — which said "F--- 12," an anti-police slogan — but was later escorted off the plane. The airline told Insider in a statement that Johns "refused to follow crew member instructions to remove or cover a face mask with offensive language."

    • FOX News Videos

      Virginia business owner reacts to employee's house arrest for defending shop from robber

      Worker arrested after defending himself from armed robbery; Arlington Smoke Shop owner Jowan Zuber speaks out.

    • Man fights with bear after it enters home with 10 kids inside, Alaska officials say
      Miami Herald

      Man fights with bear after it enters home with 10 kids inside, Alaska officials say

      An Alaska man went toe-to-toe with a home-intruding black bear, outlets report, putting himself between 10 children and the 300-pound predator that wandered into the living room. The fight was scary for Brandon McVey, but he survived, walking away with some nasty puncture wounds to his chest and scratches across his shoulders, the Anchorage Daily News reported. McVey was visiting his friend Norman Lott at his home around 11 p.m. July 31 in Juneau, Alaska, when the bear came in through an open door, the Daily News said.

    • Biden may have narrowed his VP list down to Kamala Harris and Susan Rice
      The Week

      Biden may have narrowed his VP list down to Kamala Harris and Susan Rice

      Former Vice President Joe Biden could be down to two contenders in his search for a running mate. A new report from Axios details how Biden confidants believe he has narrowed his list down to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice. As far as Harris goes, Axios writes that Biden's brain trust has "deep and trusting relationships" with those who are pushing for the California senator while touting her skills as a prosecutor.

    • Bill Gates issued a stark warning for the world: 'As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse'
      Business Insider

      Bill Gates issued a stark warning for the world: 'As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse'

      As the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, with millions infected and thousands dead, billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pledged a quarter billion dollars to combat the disease through his foundation. In a letter published to his blog, Bill Gates is once again sounding the alarm for emergency preparedness: "As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse," Gates said. "If you want to understand the kind of damage that climate change will inflict, look at COVID-19 and spread the pain out over a much longer period of time."

    • Panama charges 12 Haitian migrants for protest
      Associated Press

      Panama charges 12 Haitian migrants for protest

      A judge in Panama ordered 12 Haitian migrants held for trial Thursday on charges related to an Aug. 1 protest in which rocks were thrown at Panamanian border service officers and tents holding supplies were burned. The migrants face charges of injuring officers, theft and arson. Migrants are demanding they be allowed to continue their journey toward the U.S. border, and have protested conditions at the remote camps where they have been stuck due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    • Joshua Wong and other Hong Kong activists charged over banned June 4 vigil
      Reuters

      Joshua Wong and other Hong Kong activists charged over banned June 4 vigil

      Two dozen people in Hong Kong, including pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, have been charged with participating in an illegal assembly at a vigil on June 4 commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen square in 1989. It was the first time the vigil had been banned in semiautonomous Hong Kong, with police citing coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings in refusing permission for it to take place. The anniversary struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British colony this year, falling just as China prepared to introduce national security legislation later that month in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

    • New poll shows plummeting GOP satisfaction with direction of country
      Yahoo News

      New poll shows plummeting GOP satisfaction with direction of country

      A poll by Gallup released Wednesday shows that the percentage of Republicans who say they are “satisfied” with the direction the country is heading has fallen by 60 points since February, when the pandemic began spreading rapidly across the U.S. Republicans' satisfaction today (20%) is about half what it was a month ago (39%) and down 60 points since February, after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. The pollster also cited the protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the economic downturn caused by the pandemic as influencing the steep drop concerning satisfaction.

    • USA TODAY

      Man who escaped from Colorado prison 4 decades ago was living in New Mexico under fake name, FBI says

      A man who escaped from a Colorado state prison in 1974 is now back in custody, 46 years later. The FBI has announced that Luis Archuleta, 77, also known as Lawrence Pusateri, was arrested Wednesday. Authorities found him in Española, New Mexico, where he had been living for almost four decades under the name Ramon Montoya.

    • Germany floats a new NATO spending yardstick: 10 percent
      Defense News

      Germany floats a new NATO spending yardstick: 10 percent

      COLOGNE, Germany – German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is pushing for a new yardstick to measure Berlin's contributions to NATO, suggesting the country could shoulder 10 percent of alliance requirements. The figure is meant to reflect the share of NATO's total “planning targets,” which are tabulated periodically, a defense ministry spokesman told Defense News. Such math would be able to more accurately capture Germany's efforts across the categories “cash, capabilities and commitments” than the current defense-spending objective of 2 percent of GDP, according to the spokesman.

    • Fox News Host Sandra Smith Grills Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s COVID ‘Misinformation’
      The Daily Beast

      Fox News Host Sandra Smith Grills Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s COVID ‘Misinformation’

      On Wednesday, Facebook finally took the long overdue step of removing a piece of Trump campaign content from its platform that pushed misinformation about COVID-19. The claim in question came during the president's appearance on Fox & Friends that morning, where he falsely stated, “If you look at children, children are almost—and I would almost say definitely—but almost immune from this disease.” “Of course there is a debate happening about whether Facebook and Twitter should be arbiters of truth and decide what is fact and fiction,” Fox host Sandra Smith began, before sharing the actual facts about confirmed coronavirus cases in children.

    • New York's coronavirus infection rate drops below 1% as deaths plummet, Cuomo says
      NY Daily News

      New York's coronavirus infection rate drops below 1% as deaths plummet, Cuomo says

      New York's coronavirus infection rate fell below 1% Wednesday as the state continues to stave off a second wave of the deadly respiratory illness. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said only 636, or 0.87%, of the more than 70,000 test results that came back Tuesday were positive as hospitalizations fell by four patients to 564 people statewide. “Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers — even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down,” the governor said in a statement.

    • Heffernan: Its "The Bachelor : Campaign Trail." Which of Biden's veep candidates deserves the rose?
      LA Times

      Heffernan: Its "The Bachelor : Campaign Trail." Which of Biden's veep candidates deserves the rose?

      Its awesomely cornball name is "The Veepstakes." The rhythm of this cartoonish cotillion is familiar, even if this is the first time a male candidate has pledged, as Biden did on March 16, to pick a woman to ride in the sidecar. Because the candidates for Biden's final rose seem to have the upper hand here.

    • Within 11 days of schools opening, dozens of students and teachers have gotten COVID-19: 'I truly wish we'd kept our children home'
      Business Insider

      Within 11 days of schools opening, dozens of students and teachers have gotten COVID-19: 'I truly wish we'd kept our children home'

      Robin Utrecht/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media/Getty Images As US schools begin reopening, dozens of students and school employees are testing positive for COVID-19. Hundreds of students and some teachers have been ordered to quarantine. Recent research suggests that children may spread the coronavirus as efficiently as adults.

    • Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm
      Associated Press

      Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm

      Florida surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday as testing ramped up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias, state officials said. A long line of cars waited outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen after being closed because of the storm. Florida reported 225 new deaths Wednesday, bringing its seven-day average of daily reported deaths to a high of 185, behind Texas with 197.

    • China threatens countermeasures as Taiwan prepares for U.S. visit
      Reuters

      China threatens countermeasures as Taiwan prepares for U.S. visit

      China on Thursday threatened to take countermeasures over a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, as the Chinese-claimed island geared up for its highest-level U.S. official visit in four decades. The visit, which begins on Sunday, adds to tensions between Beijing and Washington over everything from trade and human rights to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing that any attempt to deny or challenge the "one China" principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China, would end in failure.

    • Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after he hit on teenage girl, book claims
      The Independent

      Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after he hit on teenage girl, book claims

      Donald Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after the disgraced financier hit on another member's teenage daughter, a new book has claimed. Epstein was a member of the now-president's Palm Beach, Florida, club until 2007, according to The Grifter's Club, a detail that has contradicted what Mr Trump's company previously said about the president's relationship with the convicted sex predator. The book stated that Epstein's account with Mar-a-Lago was closed in October 2007 after an incident with another member's daughter.

    • MS-13 gang members charged with sex trafficking, other charges in abuse of 13-year-old runaway
      USA TODAY

      MS-13 gang members charged with sex trafficking, other charges in abuse of 13-year-old runaway

      Federal prosecutors have charged 11 alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang with sex trafficking and other charges after they say a 13-year-old runaway was repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and forced into prostitution in northern Virginia. A child trafficking task force found the 13-year-old girl nearly two months later at an apartment in Mount Rainier, Maryland. The girl, initially reluctant to talk to police, eventually told authorities she was twice beaten on her backside and legs 26 times on two separate occasions with a baseball bat – once as an initiation to the gang, and once as a punishment for talking to rival gang members and allegedly stealing from fellow gang members.

    • The problem with the rush to disband the Minneapolis police
      The Week

      The problem with the rush to disband the Minneapolis police

      Minneapolis residents won't get to vote this fall on a ballot measure to eliminate their city charter's mandatory ratio of police officers to population. Nixing that proportional requirement is one step in dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, a plan that gained majority support on the city council after George Floyd was killed during an MPD arrest in May. The ballot measure delay was imposed Wednesday by the Minneapolis Charter Commission, which argued council members pushing for an overhaul haven't adequately explained what they'll do next.

    • A nuclear sea-launched cruise missile will help deter nuclear aggression
      Defense News

      A nuclear sea-launched cruise missile will help deter nuclear aggression

      The United States retired both the warheads and the systems that carried them, including the nuclear Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile. The TLAM-N was deployed from 1983 to 1991 on surface ships and submarines before being retired in 2010. Unfortunately, Russia and China did not follow our example regarding this class of weapons, and are instead expanding their arsenals despite repeated U.S. overtures for negotiations.

    • FOX News Videos

      Apple Fire in Southern California now 20 percent contained

      Local forecasts predict strong winds which could cause setbacks in battle to contain massive wildfire which has burned nearly 27,000 acres east Los Angeles.

    • Letters to the Editor: Heads up, Joe Biden — Kamala Harris has always been campaigning for her next job
      Los Angeles Times Opinion

      Letters to the Editor: Heads up, Joe Biden — Kamala Harris has always been campaigning for her next job

      To the editor: It is hard to see Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as truly hailing from California vis-a-vis the speculation of whether Joe Biden will pick her as the vice presidential nominee. The malicious machine working to reelect President Trump will have a field day with this. If Harris treats being vice president as she has her current position, Biden will have a hard time finding her in town as she will be off campaigning for his job.

    • Lebanese officials unloaded a 'floating bomb' and apparently ignored warnings for years, according to reports
      Business Insider

      Lebanese officials unloaded a 'floating bomb' and apparently ignored warnings for years, according to reports

      Haytham El Achkar/Getty Images An expert said back in 2014 that Lebanese authorities had a "floating bomb" on their hands, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday. "There are a lot of restrictions, regulations and rules to stick to when talking about storing explosives like ammonium," Voytenko told The Daily Beast, "but they just stored it in a warehouse and forgot about it." Customs officials wrote several letters to Lebanese judges asking for a solution to the dangers cargo but apparently received no response, Al Jazeera reported.