AstraZeneca vaccine likely to combat new Covid variants

Sarah Knapton
·4 min read
People wait for doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seixal, Portugal, on Monday - Pedro Nunes/Reuters
People wait for doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seixal, Portugal, on Monday - Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

The AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to work against new Covid variants, researchers have said following trials in the US and South America.

The latest results show the jab is 79 per cent effective at preventing the virus and offers 100 per cent protection against severe disease. The results are similar to British trial data, and also real-world effectiveness.

Crucially, the new trial was conducted during a period when worrying new variants were sweeping through populations and demonstrates that it is just as effective.

The UK Covid variant is now thought to account for around 30 per cent of all cases in the US, while the Brazilian variant is spreading rapidly in South America.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Mene Pangalos, the executive vice president of bioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said: "We are looking at all the variants of concern and we'll have an analysis of all the different strains.

"But given that this study was conducted much later in terms of timing it's very encouraging that we've got such a high efficacy when there are undoubtedly variants of concern circulating in this study. Also I think it highlights why we believe that, against severe disease, our vaccine will be effective against all variants of concern and we've said this consistently."

Some 32,449 people across all age groups took part in the phase three trial in the US, Chile and Peru, with a total of 141 cases of symptomatic Covid reported. The results showed that, among people aged 65 and over, there was 80 per cent protection against developing the virus.

An independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) also conducted a specific review of blood clotting events, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) – a rare type of the brain blood clot that has been seen several times in Europe.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently conducting an investigation into the death of one Briton who died from CVST shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca jab. The DSMB found no increased risk of thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. There were no cases of CVST in the trial.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford and the co-designer of the vaccine, said the new findings "provide further confirmation of the safety and effectiveness" of the jab.

She added: "In many different countries and across age groups, the vaccine is providing a high level of protection against Covid-19 and we hope this will lead to even more widespread use of the vaccine in the global attempts to bring the pandemic to an end."

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not causing blood clotting after more than a dozen countries suspended its use.

However there are fears that the debacle has damaged confidence in the jab at a time when Europe is facing a third wave.

According to polling by YouGov, more than half of Germans and 61 per cent of people in France now believe the jab is unsafe. Both Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have been heavily criticised for suggesting it was not safe for older people.

Over the weekend, the EU moved to block vaccine exports to Britain, suggesting that the vaccine substance produced by the Halix plant in the Netherlands should stay in Europe.

AstraZeneca said it was "incredibly important" that supplies be allowed to move freely, but said the Halix plant only produced a small amount of vaccine which up to now has only been used for clinical trials.

Ruud Dobber, the executive vice president of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit at AstraZeneca, said: "We are highly dependent on our global supply network and as such we are hoping we can have free goods moving from one place to another place.

"Europe is highly dependent on the drug substance coming from the United States. It's incredibly important that our goods can move from one [area] to another."

AstraZeneca will now submit data to the US Food and Drug Administration and seek emergency approval for use. The US had been waiting for the latest results before considering it. The company said it had 30 million doses ready to be deployed as soon as it was granted approval.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A fourth vaccine would absolutely be welcomed': Doctor on AstraZeneca vaccine

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on add another COVID-19 vaccine to the American market and how it would impact vaccine rollout.

  • It’s a ‘question of time’ before another virus jumps from animal to human, says co-inventor of flu treatment Tamiflu. Preventative therapies are needed.

    Nobert Bischofberger helped discover Tamiflu, a well-known antiviral flu treatment. Here's why he thinks the U.S. hasn't put enough emphasis on preventative COVID-19 therapies.

  • Rob Gronkowski says he talked to Bills and a couple of other teams

    Rob Gronkowski had other interest early in free agency, but he decided to stick with the Buccaneers for a second season. Meeting with reporters (via videoconference) upon the formal announcement of his return, Gronkowski was asked whether he did indeed speak with the Buffalo Bills. “There was a little extent to that,” Gronkowski said. “I [more]

  • Los Angeles Deputy DA slams George Gascon's 'pro criminal' policies

    Jon Hatami discusses the LA County District Attorney's progressive agenda on 'FOX & Friends'

  • Unwelcome to Miami

    The IRS says more stimulus checks are on the way. And AstraZeneca released results from its US clinical trial. It's Monday's news.

  • Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

    After hearing rumors that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the U.S., Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande. Meanwhile, in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico, a mother from El Salvador sobbed after U.S. border authorities expelled her and her 8-year-old daughter.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushes to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

    Abbott held a small business roundtable at Bison Coolers where he was joined at the business by state Sen. Kelly Hancock and Rep. Jeff Leach.

  • Travel industry urges Biden to reopen U.S. to international travelers

    Airlines and other travel-related industries are urging the Biden administration to develop a plan by May 1 to reopen the country to international visitors.Why it matters: Travel and tourism were hit hard by the pandemic, with 5.6 million travel-supported jobs lost in 2020, and a $1 trillion hit to the U.S. economy, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Without a rebound in international travel, a broader economy recovery could stall. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: A coalition of travel and aviation groups released a letter Monday urging the White House “to partner with us to develop… a risk-based, data-driven roadmap to rescind inbound international travel restrictions.”Citing favorable trends in infections and hospitalizations, along with rising vaccination rates, travel officials say it's time to plan a safe reopening. If inbound travel resumes by July 4, and averages 40% of 2019 levels for the remainder of this year, it would accelerate the U.S. economic recovery by adding $30 billion in incremental spending and bringing back 225,000 American jobs, the groups say.They want to maintain other core public health protections, like mask requirements and physical distancing, as well as COVID testing required for arriving passengers. “However, the data and science demonstrate that the right public health measures are now in place to effectively mitigate risk and allow for the safe removal of entry restrictions.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jennifer Lopez Just Wowed in a See-Through, Netted Suit

    Do we spy a new trend?

  • Gottlieb warns of potential for new outbreaks fueled by troubling New York virus variant

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, says health officials need to do more to understand whether the B.1.526 virus variant is infecting those who have already had COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • Pfizer/Eli Lilly's Tanezumab Safety Profile Fails To Impress FDA Even After 15 Years Of Development Across 41 Trials

    Ahead of an advisory committee meeting scheduled for later this week, the FDA released its in-depth review of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) tanezumab, an anti-NGF osteoarthritis drug. What Happened: Potential FDA approval for tanezumab still looked rocky as the regulator casts doubt over its safety. The primary safety worry is rapidly progressing osteoarthritis, dubbed as RPOA, which the companies are aware of, reports FDA in a regulatory document. FDA explained, noting, “The review team has concerns that the Applicant’s proposed risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) is not sufficient to mitigate the risk of RPOA and would not ensure that the benefits of tanezumab outweigh the risks of RPOA.” In spite of the risk mitigation strategies in clinical studies, the risk of developing RPOA remained concerning, as a large number of patients with RPOA required total joint replacements (TJR) - 15% of patients progressed to TJR following RPOA1, and 60% of patients with RPOA2 progressed to TJR. The FDA said that though tanezumab proved to be effective, its effect size “is modest, and there is no convincing evidence of a superior efficacy of tanezumab over NSAIDs.” Why It Matters: Tanezumab has been in development for more than 15 years, across 41 clinical studies and at least 43 formal meetings with the FDA. Another concern was that the drug could cause abnormal peripheral sensation characterized as (mostly) mild, self-limited mononeuropathy (singular nerve damage), with the most common coming out as carpal tunnel syndrome. Price Action: PFE shares are trading 1.2% higher $35.96, and LLY is up 0.52% at $185.25 in market trading hours on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot Shows 79% Efficacy In US TrialsFDA Updates Fact Sheets For Eli Lilly, Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapies Under Emergency Use© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 26 COVID hotspots where infection rates are above 100 per 100,000 – and still rising

    Coronavirus cases are now above 100 per 100,000 people in 26 areas of the UK, the latest infection data show.

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Oil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand recovery

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied on Monday as hopes for a pick-up in demand later this year helped arrest last week's broad sell-off, but prices stayed under pressure as new European coronavirus lockdowns made a quick recovery look less likely. Brent crude ended the session up 9 cents or 0.1% at $64.62 a barrel, while U.S. oil for delivery in April fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $61.55 a barrel as it expired.

  • Five NFL players still available who could help the Carolina Panthers

    Despite addressing cornerback during the first week of free agency, the position remains a need for the Panthers.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial: NIAID

    AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru. "The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.