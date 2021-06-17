AstraZeneca Vaccine Recipients Will Be Barred from Broadway Show

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be allowed to attend performances of Springsteen on Broadway, the first Broadway show to return for live shows.

The state of New York has mandated that audience members at the show must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a notice by theater-management company Jujamcyn. Springsteen is set to reopen on June 26 at the St. James Theater, which is run by Jujamcyn.

“At the direction of New York State, SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY and the St. James Theatre will only be accepting proof of FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson),” read a statement in the Q&A section on Jujamcyn’s site. The statement was first reported by the Toronto Star.

National Review has reached out to the New York State Department of Health for comment.

The directive effectively bans AstraZeneca vaccine recipients from attending performances, because that vaccine has not yet received authorization from the FDA for use in the U.S.

While Americans won’t be affected by the ban, international tourists from Canada, the U.K., and other nations where AstraZeneca vaccines were approved could find themselves unable to attend performances. Some countries have also allowed residents to get different vaccines for their first and second doses.

It was not immediately clear if the ban on AstraZeneca for Springsteen is intended for other shows as well. Most Broadway shows are scheduled to return beginning in September.

