AstraZeneca withdraws Imfinzi U.S. indication for advanced bladder cancer

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday it was voluntarily withdrawing an indication of its cancer drug Imfinzi for treatment of advanced bladder cancer in the United States after it failed to meet post-approval requirements.

The company has withdrawn the accelerated approval it was granted in 2017 in consultation with U.S. authorities after the medicine failed the main goal of a late-state trial last year. The move does not impact markets outside the United States, the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

