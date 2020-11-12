    Advertisement

    AstraZeneca's cancer drug fails to meet main goal in COVID-19 trials

    AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration

    (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer treatment, Calquence, failed to meet the main goal of mid-stage trials, testing it in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

    The drugmaker called the results from the study disappointing but said it remained committed to its clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and its long-acting antibody combination.

    Results from the trials will not impact approved indications or pending approvals for Calquence in patients with blood cancers, the company said.


    (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

