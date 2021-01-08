When will AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine be available in the US?

Hilary Brueck
AstraZeneca Vaccine Bottles COVID 19 coronavirus.JPG
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

  • In the UK, vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca are being used to fight the pandemic. AstraZeneca's hasn't been approved for use yet in the US.

  • AstraZeneca may not apply for a US FDA Emergency Use Authorization until the spring. The data from their UK trial was "odd" and had one "pretty serious error" in it, a US vaccine expert said. 

  • AstraZeneca is now conducting a larger trial of nearly 30,000 people in the US. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The UK now has three different COVID-19 vaccines in use to fight the pandemic, while the US has just two. 

AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine is still missing from the US vaccine arsenal. Developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, it's been authorized for use across the UK since December 30, and it's also been cleared to go into arms in India, Mexico, Argentina, and several more countries.

But in the US, it's unlikely the same two-shot course will be available any day soon.

The difference comes down to how the US Food and Drug Administration independently scrutinizes vaccines, doing their own scientific review of a company's safety and efficacy data, before any new shot is allowed to be put on the market.

In the US, there's even an independent advisory committee, which reviews data sets from both the FDA and drug companies, before the agency makes its final decision on whether to greenlight a new shot. 

In the UK, regulators rely more heavily on a company's data to make conclusions about whether their new vaccine is safe and effective.

"No stone is left unturned when it comes to our assessments," the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Chief Executive Dr. June Raine said in a statement when AstraZeneca's new vaccine was approved there last month.

"We are delighted to announce the good news that the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 is now approved for supply, following a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data."

The FDA is waiting for AstraZeneca to submit its vaccine paperwork, which may not be ready until the spring

That data Raine was referring to came from a vaccine research trial which included more than 5,800 volunteers around the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. The results suggested that AstraZeneca's vaccine was 62% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections when taken as two full-strength shots. That's a much lower potency than both Pfizer and Moderna's shots, which were each more than 90% effective in trials.

The AstraZeneca trial also included at least one big mistake. A subset of trial participants under 55 years old were accidentally administered a half-dose first shot, followed by a full-strength second jab.

"That's a pretty serious error," Dr. Cody Meissner, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center, and one of the vaccine experts on the FDA's advisory committee, told Insider of the mishap.

Those patients who had a less potent initial shot, followed by a full-strength booster actually appeared more protected from coronavirus infections, with efficacy surging to 90% in the subgroup. Experts were puzzled by that.

"I won't go to the point of saying that it's not biologically plausible, but it's a little bit odd," Meissner said.

"It generates a little bit of pause, and makes one eager to actually look at the data and see what they found and to understand it a little bit more carefully." 

But the FDA hasn't been offered that data to review for an emergency use authorization (EUA), which would be required for Americans to start getting vaccinated with the shot. Instead, AstraZeneca is going to wait for the results of a larger, US-based trial, where no half-doses are planned.

Read More: What's coming next for COVID-19 vaccines? Here's the latest on 11 leading programs.

vaccine reactions covid 19
Healthcare workers get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

AstraZeneca told Insider in an email that "recruitment is almost complete" for its 30,000 person US vaccine trial. Trial participants are to be given two full strength vaccine doses, 28 days apart.

Then, researchers will wait to see who gets infected and whether people who got the vaccine are well-protected. Once 75 people in the study have gotten sick with the coronavirus (either in the vaccinated group, or in untreated controls) AstraZeneca will release preliminary results. But the company will still have to wait until at least two months of safety data are available to submit for an EUA.

Moncef Slaoui, the lead scientist at Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine drive, estimated that data could be ready for an FDA review by April.

By then, it's possible that a third COVID-19 vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, may already be cleared for use in the US.

Meissner says even if AstraZeneca's shot does end up being 62% effective, a far less impressive level of protection than Pfizer or Moderna's jabs, it would still be a good tool to prevent COVID-19 infections and deaths in the US. 

"We need more vaccines," Meissner said. "We need to get this pandemic under control just as quickly as possible, because remember more people are dying from COVID-19 on a daily basis than are dying from cancer or heart disease. This is the number one killer of Americans." 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Illinois GOP congresswoman apologizes for quoting Hitler

    A freshman Republican congresswoman from downstate Illinois apologized Friday for knowingly quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol this week. Rep. Mary Miller, who was among the Republicans who tried to challenge the certification of certain Electoral College votes that went to incoming President Joe Biden, issued the apology in the face of calls for her to resign. Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th District and is from Oakland, a small city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Indianapolis, spoke Tuesday at a “Save the Republic Rally” hosted by a conservative group, “Moms for America.”

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually an ally of President Trump, is taking aim at his fellow Republican senators who sparked Wednesday's Capitol siege.Cotton was notably not among congressmembers who objected to Wednesday's Electoral College certification, which came after Trump and his allies spent weeks falsely claiming fraud had cost him the election. While Cotton had previously said he had some "concerns" with vote accuracy in some states, he made it clear to Fox & Friends on Thursday that it's "not Congress' role to reverse the election results."Meanwhile "some senators, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow" objecting to electoral college votes "could reverse the results of the election, or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results," Cotton told Fox & Friends. "That was never going to happen." And "as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol," some of those senators "were literally sending out fundraising emails" and trying to capitalize on the moment, Cotton said.Cotton was likely referring to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition to the electoral vote certification and sent out fundraising messages to supporters as the siege was going on. > The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber. > > Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text.> > "I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states..." it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6> > -- Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Woman who wrongly accused Black teen is arrested, apologizes

    A woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him while being filmed at a New York City hotel apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested in California. “I consider myself to be super sweet,” Miya Ponsetto, 22, said in a “CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. The interview was conducted Thursday afternoon, hours before Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.