AstraZeneca's (LON:AZN) Dividend Will Be $1.45

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) will pay a dividend of $1.45 on the 27th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

AstraZeneca's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 137% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 58%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

AstraZeneca Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $2.80 total annually to $2.90. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, AstraZeneca's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.2% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On AstraZeneca's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about AstraZeneca's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for AstraZeneca that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is AstraZeneca not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

