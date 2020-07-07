Astreea Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Considered "A Work Of Art," Adopted by California Vineyards, Supercar Dealerships, and Irish Castles

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upscale brands, historic landmarks, and high-end properties alike are turning to the Astreea pedal hand sanitizer dispenser to help protect their guests. With its modern, brushed steel design, Astreea complements its surroundings while its intelligent design makes it easy to use and maintain.

One such company is Weissach, a luxury car dealership offering Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porshe products with locations in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada. Weissach is placing six Astreea units around its showrooms to help safeguard its clients against cross-contamination.

"What initially drew us to Astreea was its sleek design," says Carolina Fernandes, Client Care Specialist at Weissach. "Appearance matters a lot, especially in our industry. We also wanted a hands-free solution, as well as something durable enough to outlast the pandemic."

Developed by a European aerospace components manufacturer, the Astreea dispenser is different than typical plastic post-mounted products. Engineered with aesthetics in mind, its body is made from one seamless, stainless steel tube, giving it a minimalist look that could easily be at home in an art gallery.

"Design and utility were our main concerns," says Calin Comin, VP of Marketing for Astreea. "There are many plastic or steel dispensers that are visually displeasing. We wanted something different, something high-end yet functional that would fit in anywhere, from Central Park to a five-star hotel, from a grocery shop to a subway station."

In addition to being beautiful, Astreea is also practical: Dispensers arrive fully assembled and the removeable reservoir can be filled with any hand sanitizer product. The mechanical foot pedal operation is simple and reliable, ensuring a maximum "uptime." For peace of mind, each stand also comes equipped with a lifetime warranty.

A short introductory video is available at: https://bit.ly/2COd2xA

Astreea is distributed across North America by Florida-based personal protection equipment provider Thumbprint.

About: Astreea is the world's most popular pedal hand sanitizer dispenser. Touchless, fully mechanical and made entirely from medical stainless steel, this revolutionary dispenser requires no assembly, batteries, or maintenance. Astreea is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for any public space.

Website: http://astreea.com/northamerica/

