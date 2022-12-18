Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ASTRO) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.0075 on the 13th of January. The yield is still above the industry average at 9.9%.

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 52% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 59% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.03 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.0675. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

