Astronaut Anne McClain shares stunning moonset from the International Space Station

What do people do to relax in space? Watch the moon set.

That's according to NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who on Monday shared an absolutely gorgeous moonset video taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

McClain's video shows a time-lapse of the moon "setting" behind Earth while the space station sped through its orbit.

Moonset videos taken from the ISS aren't a new thing, but they also never get old. The striking imagery is a reminder of the grandeur of our universe and our tiny little place in it all.

As for McClain, she also shared her reaction to Aidy Bryant's portrayal of her during Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" from this past weekend.

I am still laughing about this, and Aidy, your uniform looks impeccable! https://t.co/KmeqFfkN8U — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) April 1, 2019

The bit was related to the scrapping of a much-hyped all-woman space walk scheduled for the end of March. McClain was pulled from the planned space walk, alongside fellow astronaut Christina Koch, because there was only suit available that fit both women.

The cancelation kicked off a storm of controversy and criticism directed towards NASA for failing to provide the necessary equipment. McClain defended the decision on Monday and will get a chance for a space walk on April 8.

Until then we can enjoy this moonset video on a loop.