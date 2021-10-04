Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM).

Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April.

As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

"The mini Samantha doll has already been on a parabolic flight so she already has some experience with weightlessness," Cristoforetti, 44, said in a video statement.

"I really hope that by showing that we can create some excitement for especially young girls ... maybe ... those images will kindle a sparkle of passion in some girl's heart and that would be incredible."

As part of the project, Barbie is sharing educational resources on space on its website and proceeds from the new Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie doll, previously a one-of-a-kind toy, will be donated to the Women In Aerospace organisation towards a PhD student bursary.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BepiColombo: Europe's mission to Mercury returns first pictures

    The BepiColombo spacecraft gets its first glimpse of the Solar System's innermost planet.

  • Forget Sourdough Starters. Making Bread Was the Second-Worst Job in the Ancient World.

    David Rogers/GettyBaking can be hard work: it takes time, elbow grease, and patience. But the effort lockdown-bakers expend in kneading is nothing in comparison to the processing that turns grain into flour. If you wanted to make flour today, the internet advises that you use a coffee grinder; if you wanted to do it at scale in antiquity, you needed a mill. Working a mill, however, was one of the most feared and laborious tasks in the ancient world. It was a punishment for rebellious enslaved wo

  • The unanswered questions around COVID-19's origins

    As the world nears two years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, there's still a lot more we don't know about SARS-CoV-2's origins than we do know.Why it matters: Accurately determining the causes of COVID-19 will go a long way toward informing what can and should be done to prevent the next pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported the WHO is reviving its stall

  • SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft caused a sonic boom in Florida after splashing down in the Atlantic, residents say

    A sonic boom reportedly followed the landing of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, which marked SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply mission to the ISS.

  • Hitting the Books: Why that one uncle of yours continually refuses to believe in climate change

    In How to Talk to a Science Denier, Lee McIntyre examines the phenomenon of denialism and explains how you can most effectively address your relatives' misplaced concerns over everything from mRNA vaccines to why the Earth isn't actually flat.

  • European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury

    A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system's innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025. The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet's gravity to slow the spacecraft down. After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.

  • The 21 hottest holiday toys of 2021

    For the toys that every child will want, the time to start shopping is now.

  • Carbon storage deep in the sea could be boosted by supercharged compounds

    Magnesium can supercharge the formation of water molecules that can trap carbon dioxide in the ocean.

  • The Psychedelics Industry Could Offer a Whole New Approach to Work

    Psychedelics offer a way to look at professional and economic systems more, well, psychedelically

  • 144 Satellites, 4 Space Rivals, 1 Big Opportunity

    "Star Wars" is back, and it will mean big money for American defense contractors. Nearly four decades ago, President Ronald Reagan first proposed the Strategic Defense Initiative, a.k.a. "Star Wars", to protect the American homeland from attack by foreign missiles.

  • What is the smallest animal ever?

    The world's smallest frog can fit on a dime. E.N. Rittmeyer et al. (2012) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. What is the smallest animal ever? – Peter, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts The biggest animal in the world is easy to see, if you know where to look. Living in every ocean except the Arctic, the blue whale is the largest animal on Earth — weighing as much as 200 tons with a

  • Sailing a drone into a hurricane could help predict ferocious storms

    Sailing a drone into a major hurricane can provide meteorologists valuable data that helps them better understand and predict hurricanes in the future.

  • Elephants will cooperate to acquire food -- assuming there's enough

    For Asian elephants in a recent study, a bit of teamwork helped them access delicious bananas. A new study examines elephants' ability to work together for a reward and the circumstances that limit their capacity for cooperation. Li-Li Li, a doctoral student at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said she chose to work on elephants because she had always longed to work with the biggest animals on the planet.

  • Get Ready for Halloween By Buying a Haunted Doll of Your Very Own from eBay

    Turns out, it’s a thing!

  • Manatees dying at record pace as environmental problems mount

    A longtime marine conservation advocate knows full well that beneath the surface there are ever-growing problems. Case in point, a record die-off of manatees this year.

  • Google Doodle marks birthday of Spanish ocean scientist María de los Ángeles Alvariño González

    Pioneering scientist discovered 22 new species of zooplankton and published over 100 scientific papers

  • Planting seeds in the Earth can teach our children to grow, blossom — and heal | Opinion

    During my teacher training at the Agricultural Education Program of the Puerto Rican Education Department — and for three subsequent decades — I loved participating in the annual graduation ceremonies. I liked using PowerPoint presentations to show images of students doing their work and showing the skills learned. For many years we had used slides because we did not have the marvels of PowerPoint or videos.