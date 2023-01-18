Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

Scott Kelly, retired NASA astronaut and twin to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), offered some sarcastic congratulations to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was just named to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Kelly wrote:

Awesome to have former NASA astronaut and moon walker, Representative George Santos @Santos4Congress on the House Science Space and Technology Committee. To infinity and beyond! https://t.co/yjetzAwLl2 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 17, 2023

Santos has been busted in dozens of lies about his personal history, qualifications, work experience and even his name to the point where a growing number of Republicans are calling on him to resign.

Despite that, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ― who admitted this week that he “always had a few questions” about Santos ― named him to both the Space and Technology Committee as well as the Small Business Committee.

Kelly wasn’t the only one to troll Santos over it:

Republicans have put George Santos, who founded Apple in his garage in 1976, on the House Small Business Committee. A true American success story. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 17, 2023

The first man on the moon, George Santos, has been put on the Space & Science Committee and the Small Business Committee by the Republican Party.



Sadly, the latter part of that sentence is true. pic.twitter.com/N9dxf5wVxI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 17, 2023

Rep. George Santos — the Long Island wunderkind whose book The Wealth of Nations laid the groundwork for the legal concept of the corporation, and who discovered Neptune on September 23, 1846 — has been justly named to the Small Business, Space committees https://t.co/IUxZyKItbR — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) January 17, 2023

As the lead scientist behind the discovery of nuclear fission, George will add immense value to the committee — Harris Peskin for democracy (@HarrisPeskin) January 17, 2023

Well, the science committee will certainly benefit from having Dr. George Santos as its first Nobel prize winner in physics on the panel. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 17, 2023

Since Santos says he was the first guy to open a small business on the moon this checks out https://t.co/SepzLkpb9s — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) January 18, 2023

Great get for Santos, a successful small business owner and astronaut. https://t.co/gtWE0eUWwQ — Adam Smith (@asmith83) January 17, 2023

George Santos was most likely appointed to these important positions because of his time on the Moon with Neil Armstrong as an Apollo 11 astronaut and his history of making billions of dollars after developing MicroSoft. — Jerry ‘The Steffler’ Steffen (@JerrySteffen) January 18, 2023

