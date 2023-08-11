Astronaut shares image of Brighton from space

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who shared the image, studied at the University of Brighton

An astronaut has captured an out-of-this-world image of Brighton from above.

Sultan Al Neyadi shared the image of the seaside city from the International Space Station, where he has been since March.

Born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, Mr Al Neyadi studied at the University of Brighton.

He graduated in 2004 in electronics and communications engineering before returning to the UAE to pursue a master's degree.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Brighton alumni said he spent "memorable years" in the "beautiful" city.

"Hello from space to all my friends there," he added.

The beautiful city of Brighton, UK, where I spent memorable years during my studies @uniofbrighton. 👨🏽‍🎓🇬🇧

Hello from space to all my friends there!🤍#brightonuni pic.twitter.com/bSKy1NxHYl — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 8, 2023

