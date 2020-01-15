An astronaut in space photographed the giant smoke plume from Australia's fires. Nearly 70% of the country is covered in haze.

Christina Koch/NASA

NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared a short but powerful message from space on Tuesday: "Australia. Our hearts and thoughts are with you."

Koch, who is living on the International Space Station, posted several photos of the smoke from Australia's fires, as seen from her vantage point 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

ISS Jan 2020 Australia Fires 2 More

Christina Koch/NASA

About 70% of Australia's 3 million square miles of land is covered by a layer of gray-and-brown smoke. According to NASA, the smoke had already traveled halfway around the planet by January 8, "turning the skies hazy and causing colorful sunrises and sunsets" in South America.

The agency expects the smoke to make a full circuit of the globe and return to Australia.

As of last week, the wildfires — some of the worst in Australia's history — had burned 25 million acres, claimed the lives of 27 people, and destroyed 2,000 homes. A billion animals are feared dead.

Australia's smoke from space

Satellites have tracked the growth of Australia's bushfires for weeks. Cameras also pinpointed the blazes' hotspots in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye. That data can reveal the centers of blazes, so the information is sent to land managers and firefighters working to contain the outbreaks.

earth australia brush fires smoke new zealand himawari 8 satellite image photo november 7 2019 cira_natural_fire_color_20191107035000 More

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU

In recent weeks, satellites have also spotted the brown smoke as it spread. The plume's surface area is nearly double the size of Argentina and a little over half the size of Canada.

Particulate matter from smoke can irritate people's eyes and respiratory systems and exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases. In the US, an estimated 20,000 people die prematurely each year due to chronic exposure to smoke, according to the Associated Press.

earth australia brush fires smoke new zealand himawari 8 satellite image photo january 2 2020 full_disk_ahi_true_color_20200102051000 More

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU

The fires in Australia began in September but picked up significantly in December, which was Australia's driest December on record. Last year was the country's hottest on record, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Many affected areas have gotten rain and slightly lower temperatures over the last week, which has provided some relief, but the majority of the fires are still burning.

Climate change and wildfires

Most of the fires in Australia ignited due to natural causes, but like other major wildfires in recent years, they've been exacerbated by climate change.

Rising concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere cause Earth's temperature to rise, which leads to more hot and dry weather, longer droughts, and higher rates of evaporation. Those conditions raise the risk of wildfires.