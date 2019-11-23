Spacewalkers continue repair of cosmic ray detector

In a complex bit of orbital surgery, two spacewalking astronauts cut into a $2 billion cosmic ray detector Friday, venting away life-sustaining carbon dioxide coolant and then snipping eight coolant lines the size of soda straws to prepare the high-tech "patient" for a coolant pump transplant.

It was the second of four planned spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, extending its life through the end of the space station program so the particle physics instrument can continue its search for clues about the nature of enigmatic dark matter, dark energy and the antimatter thought to have been cooked up in the big bang.

