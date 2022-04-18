Astronauts arrive for SpaceX Crew-4 flight
SpaceX Crew-4 arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is currently targeted for early Sunday from Launch Complex 39A. (April 18)
Russia remains committed to compelling Ukraine to give up its European-Atlantic orientation, according to British military intelligence, despite Moscow shifting its operational focus to eastern Ukraine. “Though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same. It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its…
Like their fellow Ukrainians, Dasha and Vita Shareyko Dagayeva had heard of the impending Russian invasion, but when their house shook from the shockwaves of explosives detonating at a nearby airfield, it all became painfully real. The women decided to flee Ukraine just a day after Russian bombs began dropping on their hometown of Kyiv, the nation’s capital. “We were not ready to leave for ...
"Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!" Daniel Caesar said as "Peaches" collaborator Justin Bieber made a surprise shirtless appearance during his Coachella set on Friday
We begin this week recovering from the full moon in Libra, a moon that marks the close of the eclipse cycle that began in November 2021 with the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus followed by the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius in December 2021. It’s a week that invites us to reflect on what has transpired within us and between us during that time, a week that helps us prepare for the new cycle: the solar eclipse on April 30th in Taurus. The square to Pluto that the full moon made on the 16th heightens the te
The world's best investors have warned against ignoring the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and laid out its potentially devastating impacts.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Monday warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran. Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear program or its military activities across the region.
Take a look at the century-old cottages.
The "Orange Is the New Black" alum and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian have been together for eight years.
Scientists say a "missing link" that helps to explain the mysteries of the birth of the universe has been hiding in plain sight.
Spaceship Neptune cabins are luxurious and offer a 360-degree view of Earth from (almost) space.
The sensor could give China early warning of ballistic missile launches from North and South Korea, most of Japan and even parts of Russia’s Far East.
China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday. The crew of the Shenzhou 14 capsule will spend six months on the Tiangong to add two modules to the station, Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, told a news conference. China's ambitious space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013, and on Mars last year.
The rats, religious carvings made by a diverse crew of Christians and Muslims, and the ship's cargo give new historical insights, scientists say.
A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a
Musk, who aims to send a million people to Mars by 2050, said: "almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000."
No details about the spy satellite payload were revealed, but the NRO declared mission success in a statement.
Researchers in Beijing have set a new quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) world record of 102.2 km (64 miles).
SpaceX famously charges the lowest prices for space launches -- so why doesn't Amazon want to take advantage of a bargain price?
Right now, our state’s producers are facing pressure from every part of the supply chain.
Even someone who has put up with with a cat from hell would rather deal with hisses and hairballs than a thing with knives for teeth and a craving for flesh. Diegoaelurus vanvalkenburghae was not just a saber-tooth cat. It was also one of the first hypercarnivorous mammals, meaning meat was the only thing it ate (if its teeth are any indication). Its 42-million-year-old fossilized jawbone was just another specimen languishing away in a museum drawer until paleontologists Shawn Zack, Ashley Poust