  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Astronauts' photos from the space station reveal the highs and lows of watching Earth from above in 2021 so far

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
earth seen from space above the red sea and the nile river snaking down africa
The thin blue line of Earth's atmosphere appears on the horizon beyond the Red Sea and the Nile River in Africa, February 3, 2021. NASA

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) drink in stunning views every day.

panorama photo shows deep blue Caribbean sea with brown green islands stretching across the curvature of the earth
This composite photograph of Cuba, the Bahamas, and southern Florida was taken from the ISS on May 2, 2021. NASA

From more than 250 miles above the Earth, they can see city lights, mountain ranges, major storms, and melting glaciers.

istanbul city grid lit up yellow gold at night with dark ocean waters and river splitting the city as seen from above
The night lights of Istanbul, Turkey, split by the Bosphorus Strait and the Golden Horn, May 10, 2021. NASA

Since the space station orbits Earth every 90 minutes, astronauts see 16 sunrises and sunsets per day.

sun rises yellow orange above the dark surface of the earth below blue atmosphere and black space above
The sun rises above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia, as photographed from the space station, May 20, 2021. NASA

There are currently seven people on the station.

yellow brown mountain rises above deep green forest
Mount Taranaki in New Zealand, captured from the ISS, January 25, 2021. Roscosmos

Some of them - including European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Megan McArthur - regularly post stunning photos on social media.

tokyo city grid lit up green at night with thin dark rivers splitting the city as seen from above
The night lights of Tokyo, Japan, February 27, 2021. NASA

Agricultural areas can make beautiful patterns, like these farms in the desert. It's not easy to pin down exact locations from space, but Pesquet said this was somewhere in Africa.

desert peppered with blue and green circles of crops
A desert peppered with blue and green circles where crops are grown, captured from the ISS. ESA/Thomas Pesquet

In some places, like Bolivia, those pretty patterns - and the crops growing within them - come at the expense of clearing tropical forests.

agricultural areas make star-like patterns in the rainforest of bolivia
Astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this image on Twitter with the caption: "Star-like patterns in San Pedro Limón, Bolivia where areas of the tropical dry forest have been cleared for agriculture." ESA/Thomas Pesquet

When spaceships launch towards the station, carrying astronauts or supplies, those aboard the ISS often watch the rocket streaking towards them.

bright rocket streak rises in the distance above deep blue and black nighttime clouds
The plasma trail of Russia's Progress 77 resupply ship launching towards the ISS, July 26, 2021. NASA

Astronauts don't always know what they're looking at.

brown desert covered in islands of rust-colored or shrubby land
The far eastern, desert-covered portion of Western Australia, May 14, 2021. NASA

But sometimes they spot something distinct and dramatic, like a volcano spewing gas.

volcano emits vapor above snowy mountains
A volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, captured from the ISS, April 2, 2021. Roscosmos

Occasionally, they even spy their homelands - like this picture Pesquet snapped of his birthplace in Normandy, France.

normandy france coast purple yellow green speckled land against deep blue ocean
Astronaut Thomas Pesquet snapped this image of Normandy shortly after arriving at the International Space Station, April 28, 2021. ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet

"How can something so beautiful be tolerated by human eyes?" NASA astronaut Mike Massimino told the Washington Post, referring to his feelings the first time he saw Earth from above.

cape town jagged mountainous coast extends into silvery atlantic waters
Cape Town in South Africa is pictured with the sun's glint beaming off the South Atlantic coast, captured from the ISS, February 28, 2021. Roscosmos

Source: The Washington Post

But lately, some of the sights from the ISS have been more concerning.

"We've been very saddened to see fires over huge sections of the Earth, not just the United States," McArthur told Insider on a recent call from the space station.

wildfire smoke plumes rise from california mountains surrounding a valley as seen from space
Plumes of smoke billow from wildfires in Northern California, August 4, 2021. NASA/Megan McArthur

Other consequences of climate change are easily visible from the ISS, too. "We can see all of those effects from up here," McArthur said.

melting glacier flows into icy blue water
The declining Upsala Glacier in Patagonia, captured where it melts into water by astronaut Thomas Pesquet. ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet/A. Conigli

Pesquet photographed Hurricane Ida just hours before it struck Louisiana as a Category 4 storm.

hurricane ida swirling clouds dominate the earth as seen from space
Hurricane Ida as a Category 2 storm on August 28, 2021. NASA

"It's worrying to see these weather phenomena becoming stronger and more frequent from our vantage point," Pesquet said on Twitter.

hurricane ida cyclone seen through a window port on the space station
Hurricane Ida as a Category 2 storm, photographed through a space station window port on August 28, 2021. NASA

Lately the astronauts can even see dwindling reservoirs along the Colorado River, which is in its first-ever official water shortage.

On the bright side, though, astronauts caught a stunning view of the southern aurora earlier this month.

aurora green stripes on the horizon against the starry background of outer space with shadowy space station solar panels in the foreground
The aurora australis above the southern Indian Ocean, in between Asia and Antarctica, photographed from the space station on August 2, 2021. NASA

"I wasn't surprised by the auroras, but I was kind of bowled over by how breathtaking they really were, and how mesmerizing it was to see it with my own eyes," McArthur said.

aurora green glow lines the curvature of the earth with starry outer space behind it
The aurora australis above the southern Indian Ocean, in between Asia and Antarctica, photographed from the space station on August 2, 2021. NASA

McArthur has also been scoping out US National Parks to visit with her husband - astronaut Bob Behnken - and their son once she's back on the ground.

joshua tree national park seen from space sandy shrubby rocky brown mountains
Joshua Tree National Park, photographed from space by astronaut Megan McArthur. NASA/Megan McArthur

Passing over the US, she can see several National Parks in just a few minutes.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks granite grey mountains peppered with blue alpine lakes
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, photographed from space by astronaut Megan McArthur. NASA/Megan McArthur

"The other thing that we can see, of course, is the very thin lens of atmosphere," McArthur said.

thin atmosphere glowing orange against space stars above nighttime earth city lights
The atmosphere glows above the southeastern African coast, as seen from the International Space Station. NASA

"That is what protects our Earth and everything on it," she added. "We see how fragile that is, and we know how important it is."

earth seen from space above the red sea and the nile river snaking down africa
The thin blue line of Earth's atmosphere appears on the horizon beyond the Red Sea and the Nile River in Africa, February 3, 2021. NASA

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Acquires Animated Feature ‘The Summit Of The Gods’

    EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken worldwide rights (outside France, Benelux, China, Japan and Korea) to animated feature The Summit Of The Gods (Le Sommet Des Dieux). Based on Jiro Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura’s best selling manga, the movie debuted in the Cinema de la Plage section at the Cannes Film Festival this past July. Netflix is […]

  • SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

    The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. SpaceX founder Elon Musk continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain Banks and his Culture series.

  • [Update] They had their pizza party at the International Space Station!

    Update, August 30, 2021: After receiving the shipment of ingredients, the astronauts finally got to have their terrestrial treat of pizza. And they happily documented the experience too, in video format, so we puny Earthlings could watch all the fun. The Indian Express reports that the astronauts assembled the pizzas carefully, as to not let all the ingredients fly around the cabin, and you can see for yourself how much fun it all looks.

  • R. Kelly’s First Male Accuser Alleges Singer Sexually Abused Him as Teen

    Man identified as Louis also revealed he had been arrested for attempting to bribe another Kelly witness and was testifying as part of a plea deal

  • Someone Just Played A Hilarious 'Simpsons' Prank On A Virginia School Board

    Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover and Ophelia McCaulk were some of the names submitted for public comment at a school board meeting in Henrico County, Virginia.

  • Tim McGraw Needed a Drink Before Waking His Kids Up Until Faith Hill Stepped In

    Admitting that you’re struggling is one of the most difficult first steps to addressing addiction. Whether it’s disclosing those struggles to yourself or another person, it’s always so much more emotional and complicated that many might assume. That’s something that Tim McGraw knows all too well. The country superstar opened up about coming to terms […]

  • Everyone’s flipping out over this new Netflix rom-com that shot to #1 on the charts

    One of the tangible perks of TikTok fame is apparently the opportunity for movie stardom. That’s why a social media celebrity, whatever that even means, named Addison Rae was afforded one of the lead roles in the newly released He’s All That movie, Netflix’s gender-flipped remake of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That (which … The post Everyone’s flipping out over this new Netflix rom-com that shot to #1 on the charts appeared first on BGR.

  • Biden Admin Telling Refugee Groups to Prep for 50k Afghans without Visas

    The Biden administration has told refugee resettlement organizations across the U.S. to prepare to assist as many as 50,000 Afghans who will be arriving without visas.

  • Lobster fishing will face restrictions to try to save whales

    America's lobster fishing industry will face a host of new harvesting restrictions amid a new push from the federal government to try to save a vanishing species of whale. The new rules, which have loomed over the profitable lobster industry for years and were announced Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

  • Here's What Doctors Want You to Know Before You Begin Taking a Vitamin C Supplement

    Vitamin C is one of the most common dietary supplements taken by Americans, and there's undoubtedly benefits to making sure you're getting enough of this important nutrient. Vitamin C is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of body tissues, and it also aids in collagen production, iron production, and wound healing.

  • An Alabama cop has gone viral because he looks like The Rock

    Lieutenant Eric Fields says he's been called "The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child." It's been "a running joke" for a few years," he told AL.com.

  • Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

    Russian cosmonauts have discovered new cracks in a segment of the International Space Station that could widen, a senior space official said on Monday, the latest in a series of setbacks. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

  • We are about to learn how long a rocket maker survives without a rocket

    SpaceX nearly went bankrupt pushing through the three failed launches of its first rocket, the Falcon 1. Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit both saw their first flight tests go south before proving they could put satellites on orbit. Over the weekend, Astra Space saw the sixth rocket it has attempted to launch since 2018 fail to reach orbit.

  • Amateur astronauts: SpaceX's civilian launch on Sept. 15 is a mission like no other

    The launch next month of the first all-civilian mission to orbit is an ambitious test for a burgeoning space industry's futuristic dream of sending many more ordinary people to space in the next few years.Why it matters: Companies and nations envision millions of people living and working in space without having to become professional, government-backed astronauts. Those hopes are riding on SpaceX's next crewed mission, called Inspiration4.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Why Blue Origin is fighting with SpaceX over NASA's lunar lander contract

    SpaceX won NASA's contract to return astronauts to the moon. Here's why Blue Origin is mad about it.

  • Cosmonauts have discovered cracks on a Russian module of the space station, and they could spread

    Russia's segment of the International Space Station has encountered a series of technical issues lately. These aren't even the first cracks.

  • Female octopuses have catty way of telling aroused males they’re not in mood, study says

    And when they’re rejected, male octopuses may throw a tantrum.

  • SpaceX launched a rocket capsule to the International Space Station carrying avocados, ants, shrimp, and a robotic arm

    The SpaceX shipment, traveling on a rocket called the Dragon, contains more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and food.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover preps for next Mars rock sampling attempt

    NASA's Perseverance rover is getting ready to make its second attempt to collect a rock sample on Mars.Why it matters: One of the rover's main goals is to collect samples of interesting looking rocks — that may harbor signs of past life — on the Red Planet and store them for a future mission to collect and return to Earth.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: The rover's first try at collecting a sample on Aug. 6 didn'

  • Magic magnetics: Scientists discover the secret of wireless charging

    The advent of wireless charging was heralded as a panacea for modern life, able to rapidly recharge phones and other electronics without the need for a cable.