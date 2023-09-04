Astronauts return to Earth with Florida splashdown

TechCrunch

Boeing and NASA managers are now estimating that the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will not be ready to fly astronauts until March 2024, one of the longest delays yet to hit this already very delayed space program. Boeing’s Starliner capsule is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew program (CCP), one of two spacecraft – the other being SpaceX’s Dragon – the space agency selected in 2014 to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.