Astronauts on the space station see vibrant desert patterns, roiling storms, and volcanic eruptions. These are the best photos ever taken from the ISS.

As of this week, the International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting Earth for 21 years, and the astronauts on board have been taking breathtaking photos for almost as long.

The first module of the space station launched into orbit on November 20, 1998, and the first crew of astronauts arrived two years later. Humans have lived onboard the ISS continuously in the 13 years since — the longest-lasting human presence in space.

In that time, they've taken millions of photos. The views can sometimes be hard to believe.

"How can something so beautiful be tolerated by human eyes?" NASA astronaut Mike Massimino explained to the Washington Post.

Here are the best photos ever taken from the space station.

The first crew of astronauts arrived on November 2, 2000. They started snapping photos soon after.

Astronauts have been capturing their breathtaking views from space ever since. They've taken millions of photos.

Usually six people live and work together in the station, orbiting Earth about every 90 minutes.