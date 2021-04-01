An astronomer's animation shows how Earth and the moon both orbit a spot 3,000 miles from the true center of the planet

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·2 min read
globe_epc_2015198_lrg
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) captured a view of the moon as it passed between the spacecraft and Earth. DSCOVR EPIC team

The moon orbits Earth - right? The answer is actually a little more complicated than that.

The moon is circling a point about 3,000 miles from our planet's center, just below its surface. Earth is wobbling around that point, too, making its own circles.

That spot is the Earth-moon system's center of mass, known as the barycenter. It's the point of an object (or system of them) at which it can be balanced perfectly, with the mass distributed evenly on all sides.

The Earth-moon barycenter doesn't line up exactly with our planet's center. Instead, it's "always just below Earth's surface," as James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japanese space agency (JAXA), explained on Twitter.

It's hard to imagine what that looks like without seeing it for yourself. So O'Donoghue made an animation to demonstrate what's going on. It shows how Earth and the moon will move over the next three years.

The distance between Earth and the moon is not to scale in the animation, but O'Donoghue used NASA data, so the positions over time are accurate.

"You can pause the animation on the present date to figure out where the Earth and moon physically are right now," O'Donoghue said.

Every planetary system - including the star or planet that appears to be at the center - orbits an invisible point like this one. Our solar system's barycenter is sometimes inside the sun, sometimes outside of it. Barycenters can help astronomers find hidden planets circling other stars: A star's wobbling motion allows scientists to calculate mass they can't see in a given system.

O'Donoghue made a similar animation of Pluto and its moon, Charon. In this system, the barycenter is always outside of Pluto.

That's because Charon's mass is not that much smaller than Pluto's, so the system's mass is more evenly distributed than Earth and our moon.

Because the barycenter is outside of Pluto, O'Donoghue said, you could actually consider this to be a "double (dwarf-)planet system" rather than a dwarf planet and its moon.

In his free time, O'Donoghue has also made animations to explain why leap years are necessary, why you've probably never seen a model of the solar system to scale, and how incredibly slow the speed of light is.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • WHO chief surprisingly says coronavirus origin question warrants further investigation

    The World Health Organization on Tuesday released a report on the origins of the coronavirus that sparked the ongoing pandemic and how it may have first spread to humans. There were no hard conclusions, but the report, drafted by a 34-member team of Chinese scientists and international experts who searched for clues in Wuhan, China, dismissed the theory that the virus may have first jumped to humans as a result of a laboratory accident as "extremely unlikely." However, in what The New York Times described as "an unexpected move," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the question deserves another look. "I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough ... although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Tedros said in prepared remarks during a briefing of member states. The consensus in the scientific community still seems to be that the virus jumped from bats to an intermediary species that infected a human in nature, perhaps at a wet market, but there is a growing minority that believes the accidental lab leak theory deserves at least serious consideration. Read more at The New York Times and check out Tedros' full remarks here. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Girl Scout shatters record by selling 32,484 boxes of cookies in 1 season

  • UK data show good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot

    Some 98% of 80 to 96 year-olds who had two doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine had a strong antibody immune response, adding to evidence that it can help protect those most at risk of severe or fatal COVID-19, UK data showed on Thursday. A real-world study of 100 elderly people in Britain also found that participants who had previously been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus had a peak antibody response after just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and this response remained high after their second dose. Paul Moss and Helen Parry, respectively a professor and a clinical lecturer at Birmingham University who co-led the study, said the high levels of antibodies detected were very reassuring, particularly since the antibody response was strong right up to the oldest participants at age 96.

  • COVID-19 deaths and cases in US nursing homes plunged more than 90% since vaccinations began, a leading industry group said

    The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) report credited the powerful effect of vaccinations.

  • Swiss robots use UV lights to sanitize planes

    These Swiss robots use UV light to sanitize planesLocation: Zurich, SwitzerlandUVeya is trialing the autonomous robots inside jets from Helvetic AirwaysOne robot can disinfect a single-aisle plane in 13 minutes(SOUNDBITE) (English) UVEYA CO-FOUNDER JODOC ELMIGER, SAYING:"It's quite an old technology but it's quite dangerous. That's why we want to take the worker out of the range of the light, so that's why we made a robot. There are some solutions when you are near the light, that's dangerous, so we really had to make the system autonomous, so we switch it on, leave the machine to make its disinfection all around the plane, and then it stops automatically, so the worker is not in contact with the machine. You will also see it doesn't make any traces, or chemistry. So that's also very important for the traveller, that you know you have a safe place, there is no chemical residue on the seats, on everywhere."

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Deliveroo's IPO flop may rattle tech hopefuls

    It could be a wakeup call for hopeful tech startups. Deliveroo is licking its wounds after a disastrous IPO. Its shares slumped around 30 percent on their debut Wednesday (March 31), and were still languishing at lows a day later. Market watchers say it could be confirmation that investors are growing wary of buying shares in firms that have yet to turn a profit. Because the food delivery app is not the only to struggle of late. A quarter of the top 20 equity listings this year are trading at or below their offer price. Polish e-commerce logistics firm InPost debuted strongly in Amsterdam, but is now 10% below its listing price. Cloud platform DigitalOcean sank 12% on its Wall Street debut last week. Chinese tech giant Baidu and video site Bilibili have both endured tepid listings. One analyst told Reuters the wind has turned on all tech stocks, saying investors are now keen on cheaper shares that should benefit from a global recovery. Market debuts by more traditional firms with a history of profits have fared better. UK shoemaker Dr Martens is up around a fifth on its listing price. German used-car platform AUTO1 is also well up. Hopeful firms are still lining up to do offerings, however. Dutch tech firm WeTransfer and Swedish payments company Klarna are both poised for European listings. And analysts say investors are still sitting on plenty of cash, keen to do deals. Even so, some may feel it's time to pause and assess, before committing their billions.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants a court to force Trump, his lawyers, and Sidney Powell to pay over $100,000 in legal fees over their election lawsuits

    In court documents filed on Wednesday, attorneys for Evers called lawsuits that disputed the 2020 election results "meritless."

  • Cyprus farmers say new EU recognition will make halloumi too expensive to produce

    Farmers in Cyprus say the country has shot itself in the foot by securing special EU recognition for its distinctively squeaky halloumi cheese. The hugely popular cheese will be tossed on countless British barbeques this Easter weekend but its official status has been the subject of tortured political and economic wrangling for years. Known as “squeaky cheese” for the noise it makes when bitten into, the rubbery cheese is hugely important to the Cypriot economy, with Britain the biggest market, buying around 40 per cent of exports. The granting by Brussels of special Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status was hailed by Cypriot politicians this week as a triumph, the culmination of a campaign that took seven years.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Russia's Navy is making a big bet on new, smaller warships loaded with missiles

    With new ships and submarines armed with new weapons, Russia's Navy is reminding the world it's a force to be reckoned with.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 719,000 for the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The labor market appears to have turned the corner after shedding 306,000 jobs in December, thanks to the acceleration in the pace of inoculations, which is allowing more businesses to reopen.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.

  • HGTV shows give viewers an unrealistic idea of how much renovations cost

    A New Yorker investigation into HGTV series found that the network uses discounted goods and services, which viewers typically don't realize.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Matt Gaetz's claim that the DOJ's sex-trafficking probe into him is part of an extortion scheme doesn't add up

    Gaetz said someone contacted his father on March 16 to try to extort the family - but the DOJ's sex-trafficking investigation was well underway by then.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message

    LA TÉCNICA, GUATEMALA (Reuters) - Maritza Hernández arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a thousand miles left to travel. "I heard news they are letting children in," said Hernández, explaining she planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas and seek asylum. The number of immigrant families apprehended by U.S. agents along the southern border nearly tripled in February from a month earlier to about 19,000 people.

  • I made mashed potatoes using 3 celebrity chefs' recipes, and all of them had issues

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Guy Fieri, Ina Garten, and Alton Brown to see which one has the best mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving this year.