Astronomers plan to film the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy as it gobbles up stars and planets. The video could open a 'new field' of science.

In April, an international team of scientists captured the first-ever photo of a black hole. In September, they won a $3 million Breakthrough Prize prize for that accomplishment. But they're far from finished.

Next, the team behind the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is planning a cinematic debut. The subject: the supermassive black hole at the center of our own galaxy.

The new project, called next-generation EHT (ngEHT), aims to capture real-time videos of the Milky Way's black hole to observe its behavior and see how it changes its environment.

"We can see the black hole evolve in real time," Shep Doeleman, an astronomer who leads the global EHT team, told Business Insider. "Then we can understand how it launches these jets that come from its north and south poles. We can see how it evolves with the galaxy. We can even test Einstein's gravity in completely different ways, by looking at the orbits of matter — not light, but matter — around the black hole."

Videos can capture how black holes devour large objects

The black hole in the groundbreaking photo published in April is known as M87. In the image (right), the yellow-red ring is the accretion disk — a rotating mass of super-hot gas and dust from dead stars, planets, and other objects. In M87's case, that disk is larger than our entire solar system.

The darkness within the disk is the event horizon — the point beyond which the black hole's gravitational force is so strong that not even light can travel fast enough to escape. (That absence of light, of course, makes photographing or filming a black hole extremely difficult.)

"It tells us so much," Doeleman said of the photo. "It tells us that there are near-light-speed motions of the gas around the black hole. It tells us how the black hole is oriented in space. It confirms Einstein's theories of gravity very close to the black hole boundary. Once you get a tool like this that gives you access to the inner workings of the cosmos, then you immediately just want to do more."

