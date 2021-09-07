Astronomers are still looking for the elusive ‘Planet 9’

Tom Metcalfe
·5 min read

Astronomer Michael Brown led the campaign that controversially demoted Pluto in 2006 from the ninth planet of our solar system into just one of its many dwarf planets. Now, he hopes to fill the gap he created with what he predicts will be the discovery of a “Planet 9” — a planet many times the size of Earth that might orbit the sun far beyond Neptune.

“It was definitely not the intention,” said Brown, a professor of planetary astronomy at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and the author of the memoir “How I Killed Pluto and Why It Had It Coming.”

“If I were prescient enough to have had all these ideas ahead of time, and then demoted Pluto and found a new Planet 9, then that would be brilliant — but it really is just a coincidence.”

A study published online in August by Brown and his colleague at Caltech, astrophysicist Konstantin Batygin, re-examines the evidence for a proposal they first suggested in 2016 — that the hypothetical Planet 9 could explain anomalies seen by astronomers in the outer solar system, especially the unusual clustering of icy asteroids and cometary cores called Kuiper Belt objects. The study has been accepted for publication by the Astronomical Journal, according to National Geographic.

Despite years of looking, Planet 9 has never been seen. As a result, some astronomers have suggested that it doesn’t exist, and that the clustering of objects noted by Brown and Batygin is the result of “observation bias” — since fewer than a dozen objects have been seen, their clustering might be a statistical fluke that wouldn’t be seen among the hundreds thought to exist.

Some astronomers think the undiscovered Planet Nine causes the unusual orbits in the outer solar system of the icy asteroids and cometary cores known as Kuiper Belt Objects. (Caltech)
Some astronomers think the undiscovered Planet Nine causes the unusual orbits in the outer solar system of the icy asteroids and cometary cores known as Kuiper Belt Objects. (Caltech)

For their latest study, however, Brown and Batygin have added several recent observations of objects, and they’ve calculated that the clustering is almost certainly real — in fact, they found there is only a 0.4 percent chance that it’s a fluke.

That would suggest that Planet 9 is almost certainly there — and the new study includes a ”treasure map” of its supposed orbit that tells astronomers the best places in the sky to look for it.

Brown is working with data from several astronomical surveys, hoping to catch the first glimpse of Planet 9. If that search is not successful, he hopes it might be seen in survey data from a new large telescope at the Vera Rubin Observatory in the mountains of northern Chile, which is scheduled to start full operations in 2023.

One of the results of the new study is that the orbit of Planet 9 is closer to the sun than what the 2016 study proposed, with an elongated orbit only about 380 times the distance between Earth and the sun at its closest, instead of more than 400 times that distance.

The closer orbit would make Planet 9 much brighter and much easier to see, Brown said, although their recalculations suggest it’s also a bit smaller — about six times the mass of Earth, instead of up to 20 times as big.

“By virtue of being closer, even if it’s a little less massive, it’s a good bit brighter than we originally anticipated,” he said. “So I’m excited that this is going to help us find it much more quickly.”

If Planet 9 does exist, it’s probably a very cold gas giant like Neptune, rather than a rocky planet like Earth. It would be smaller, however — Neptune is more than 17 times the mass of Earth. But roughly six to 10 times Earth’s mass is the most common size of gas giants seen by astronomers elsewhere in our galaxy, although there are none — so far — in our solar system, Brown said.

While Planet 9 might have formed at such a great distance from the disk of gas around the early sun, it seems likely it formed about the same distance from the sun as Uranus and Neptune, but it was flung off into the outer reaches of the solar system by the strong gravity of Saturn, he said.

He dismissed the suggestion made by astronomers last year that Planet 9 might actually be a black hole orbiting the sun. “It was almost a joke when they wrote that paper,” he said. “It’s funny and it’s cute — but there is really zero reason to speculate that it might be a black hole.”

The new study includes a
The new study includes a

As Brown and his colleagues renew their search for Planet 9 with a better idea of where to look, some other astronomers remain skeptical that it even exists.

Physicist Kevin Napier, a graduate student at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, led a study published earlier this year that suggested the clustering of objects in the Kuiper Belt was a statistical illusion.

He said in an email that the extremely small number of orbits of objects used as evidence for the existence of Planet 9 — just 11 are known — is unconvincing.

“There is only just so much statistical power one can draw from a dozen data points,” he said.

That means the existence of Planet 9 can only be conjectured until more observations are made of the outer solar system.

“Maybe we will discover a new planet lurking in the darkness, or maybe our discoveries will cause any evidence for clustering to disappear altogether,” he said. “Until then, we will keep searching the sky for new and interesting rocks, and by doing so pull our understanding of our solar system into clearer focus.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • This Very Weird ‘Accidental’ Star Could Help Reveal the Secrets of the Cosmos

    IPAC/Caltech/NASAThe Milky Way galaxy just got a lot weirder. More to the point, our understanding of how weird the galaxy is got a lot better.It’s possible the Milky Way is positively teeming with a startling number of dead stars, some of which might be nearly as old as the galaxy itself.We have an amateur stargazer to thank for the discovery. Dan Caselden was playing the video game Counter-Strike late one night back in 2018 when a custom software program he’d created for analyzing data from a

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

    One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • Trying to Find Your Mother's Remains From Ground Zero, 20 Years Later

    NEW YORK — Last month, two detectives showed up at Nykiah Morgan’s Long Island home. Her son, Dante, called her while she was at work. “They’re here about Grandma,” he said. Nearly 20 years ago, Dorothy Morgan, Nykiah Morgan’s mother, disappeared into the rubble of the collapsed towers, like most of the 2,753 ground zero victims on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. She was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yo

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • Jeff Bezos has invested in an anti-aging biotech startup, a report says

    Altos Labs hopes to develop technology to reprogram human cells so they have the properties of stem cells, according to MIT Tech Review.

  • Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

    John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish multiple times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 17,500 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently,

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold on BioMarin's Gene Therapy For Genetic Metabolism Disorder

    ​​​​​​BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) faces another setback in its gene therapy development program after the FDA placed the phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy trial on hold. The Phase 1/2 Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy for PKU. PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods. The agency ordered the pause on the

  • Lockheed, Northrop invest in a startup that wants to refuel satellites in space

    San Francisco-based Orbit Fab secured $10 million in its latest funding round, and defense companies want to be a part of the company's growth.

  • Space Startups’ Stocks Jump as Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Invest in Orbit Fab

    The aerospace and defense companies have reportedly invested in the startup, whose website is headed "Gas Stations in Space."

  • Hyperloop prototype to be built and tested in Pueblo

    The Swiss-American startup Swisspod announced an agreement with the Transportation Technology Center and PuebloPlex to build and test a full-scale prototype of its hyperloop ground transportation system.

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • What it takes for the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew to train for space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew's training program to prepare them for their trip to orbit is a reality check on the space industry's goal to send many more ordinary people to space. Why it matters: One day SpaceX, which is operating the upcoming mission, hopes to help establish a settlement on Mars and other companies like Blue Origin are working to buil

  • BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

    Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military. The test, made by Shenzhen-based BGI Group and marketed under the brand name NIFTY, is sold in at least 52 countries. The regulators' concerns, raised in response to a Reuters report, highlight the challenges of regulatory oversight when genetic data is sent from one country to another.

  • German industrial orders reach record high

    German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Air Force proposes lowering jet altitudes over Oregon and Nevada

    The United States Air Force wants to lower the altitude jets can fly in their air space southwest of Mountain Home, this 10,000 square-mile air space encompasses six different areas of operation in three different states.

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.

  • Perpetuus: Security review ordered into takeover of graphene firm

    UK business secretary intervenes in a takeover of Perpetuus over links to a Chinese academic.