ASTROON Launches ASTROON Fall as Their First Mobile Game

ISTANBUL, Turkey - (NewMediaWire) - March 25, 2023 - ASTROON is an innovative crypto project that aims to offer a unique and exciting experience for crypto enthusiasts. The project combines animated films, NFTs, and a utility token to create an immersive and interactive entertainment experience for users.

The project's vision is to create an enchanted journey for users where they can embark on an exciting adventure from Earth to the Moon with Astro and Roon, two beloved characters. ASTROON aims to provide a unique experience for users through its token, $AST, which will enable them to purchase and trade NFT collections and in-game items.

One of the unique features of ASTROON is its NFT collection. The collection consists of 8000 different versions of Astro and Roon, with each NFT consisting of four different assets that determine its value. The NFT collection has four different value categories, including bronze, silver, gold, and platinum NFTs, with the total score of the four assets determining the value of the NFT.

In addition to the NFT collection, ASTROON will be launching its utility token called $AST on 29th of July 2023. The token has a total supply of 25,000,000 and is designed to be used within the ASTROON ecosystem. Users can use $AST to participate in pre-sales, use in-game purchases, and join the ASTROON community. If you own an NFT, you'll also receive daily tokens based on the rarity of your NFT.

ASTROON's first mobile game Astroon Fall is based on the adventures of Astro and Roon is also available on the App Store and Google Play Store. ASTROON have got two more mobile games down in their roadmap to be released in Q3 and Q4. The games provide endless entertainment and a way for users to spend more time with the beloved characters.

The game features two leaderboards. The main leaderboard ranks the highest scoring players, and the top 50 players will share a prize pool. On the other hand, the token leaderboard shows how much tokens players have collected while playing the game, while these tokens are only representative, the users will be given certain rewards according to their amount of tokens collected.

The project's goal is to create an enchanting and exciting journey for users, where they can participate in the community and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem. With a limited token supply and buybacks, ASTROON ensures that the $AST token remains a valuable asset in the long run, making it a smart investment for crypto enthusiasts.

ASTROON offers a thrilling and engaging experience for users looking for something new and exciting in the crypto space. Join the ASTROON community today and become part of Astroo and Roon's journey.

Users can download and play Astroon Fall , Available on iOS and Android!

