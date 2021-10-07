Can Astros cheaters redeem legacy this postseason?
Andy Nesbitt, Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques examine if the main culprits in the Astros cheating scandal can redeem their legacy this postseason.
A shirtless Max Scherzer joined TBS for an interview that quickly went sideways after the Dodgers beat the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Here are the five biggest questions the Yankees must answer this offseason after falling short of their World Series aspirations yet again.
During the Rangers' preseason win over the Devils on Wednesday night, RW Ryan Reaves was injured after a hit from PK Subban near the boards.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was furious over the Yankees' performance in their AL Wild Card Game loss to the rival Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince will not return to the Mud Hens in 2022, despite leading the team to a first-place finish in the Midwest Division.
That record streak in September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in a postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes served up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night and sent the Cardinals home. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, was summoned after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs.
Now this is an All-Star team!
Following the Yankees' season-ending loss to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Game, Aaron Judge addressed his uncertain future in the Bronx.
The Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals play Wednesday in the National League wild card game. The winner advances to the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.
As the Mets reshape the roster for the 2022 MLB season, here's what their four biggest priorities should be...
Gerrit Cole, the Yankees ace, lasted only six outs against the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game. "I didn't perform the way I wanted to," he said.
During the Mets' doomed 2021 season, there were a bunch of things that overshadowed what was happening on the field.
Carlos Correa seems resigned to what now appears inevitable. A Houston Astro since he was 17, his time with the team is probably approaching its expiration date — likely to end when the club's playoff run does. Correa becomes a free agent after the season and the Astros seem unwilling to pay him what another team surely will.
"There's a number of guys that can help us. We need help," Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said about free agency. "We need to get better."
Here are Yankees grades for players, the front office, and manager for the 2021 season.
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays’ 26-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Red Sox includes relievers Matt Wisler and Josh Fleming, but not outfielder Brett Phillips nor lefty Ryan Yarbrough. Also included is infielder/outfielder Jordan Luplow, who was optioned to Triple-A on Sept. 27 to get at-bats and reps at first base. He is expected to be in the lineup in Games 1 and 2 ...
Kolten Wong on the Milwaukee Brewers: “We’ve got each other’s backs, and we show one another so much love and support at all times.”