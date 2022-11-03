Astros make history with first combined World Series no-hitter
Cristian Javier and three relief pitchers shut out the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, making Game 4 the first-ever combined no-hitter in World Series history.
Cristian Javier and three relief pitchers shut out the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, making Game 4 the first-ever combined no-hitter in World Series history.
With his team in desperate need of a victory in Game 4 of this World Series, Astros starter Cristian Javier bridged that gap in historic fashion.
Game 4 is a pivotal one in the World Series.
Jim McIngvale responded to the viral video showing him swearing at Phillies fans. He has $10 million in bets riding on the Astros winning the World Series.
The Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday.
Caesars says whether or not it turns a fourth-quarter profit depends on if the Astros win and the casino operator has to pay him $30 million.
Two groups are claiming leadership over the country’s oldest Latino civil rights organization, stretching out a conflict rooted in a botched national election in July. Since that election for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a grassroots organization that’s a cornerstone of national Hispanic civic participation, the two groups have been fighting for…
Do you need a reason to vote absentee? When should you request a ballot? Here's what to know about absentee ballots for the 2022 U.S. midterms.
The singer is bringing along some of her closet friends for the upcoming tour, including Haim and Owenn
Ford reported that its total year-to-date sales fell 2.2% and its October 2022 sales fell 10% compared with a year earlier.
College Football Playoff expansion: What would the top 12 project to be if the new format was in place for 2022?
Around 1.9 million Michigan voters are expected to cast their votes this election cycle via absentee voting.
Big game, but no former Irish played in it.
The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web
YouTuber Shane Dawson has just released a new docu-series focusing on him and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.
Sharon Stone said she has a large fibroid that was misdiagnosed and she needed a "double epidural" for the pain. "Don't get blown off," she said.
Authorities said a review of air traffic control recordings shows the pilot made no distress calls.
Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent. The Pentagon says China is undergoing a major expansion of its nuclear forces and is moving toward having 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.
There are over 480,000 lakes in the U.S and figuring out where to find a lake home takes some research, but one of the best towns to buy a lake house might be right in your backyard.
The Astros score five runs in the 5th and throw a combined no-hitter to win Game 4 and even the World Series on this edition of FastCast
The countdown to the holidays has officially begun, and streaming services are gifting us with favourites — both old and new.