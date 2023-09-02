Astros' Jose Altuve leaves against Yankees after an inning because of bruised left leg

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Friday night against the New York Yankees after one inning because of a bruised left leg.

Batting leadoff, Altuve grounded out and then walked gingerly to the dugout. He stopped to chat with manager Dusty Baker for a minute before being approached by the team's trainer and walking out of the dugout toward the clubhouse with the trainer.

He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón to start the second inning.

Altuve has been on the injured list twice this season. He missed about three weeks in July with an oblique injury after not making his season debut until May 19 after fracturing his left thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

The 2017 AL MVP has been great since returning from the oblique injury and is batting .312 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs this season. He completed the ninth cycle in franchise history Monday night, going 4 for 6 with four runs and four RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports